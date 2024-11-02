Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the half year ended 30th September 2024 The Meeting has been adjourned. The adjourned Board Meeting will be held on 08.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/11/2024) Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on 06.07.2024

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

Richirich Inventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results audited financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

outcome of Board Meeting held on 08.05.2024 Resignation of Mr. Vikram Singh Bhati as an Independent Director Appointment of Mr. Satyanarayana Vaddi as an Independent Director Change in RTA from Adroit Corporate Services Private Limited to Venture Capital and Corporate Investments Private Limited.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024

Richirich Inventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 and Acquisition of a Company engaged in Agriculture activity by way of issue of securities to promoters/non promoters on private placement for cash/on swap basis. Richirich Inventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 and acquisition of a Company by way of issue of securities on private placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024