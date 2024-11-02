iifl-logo-icon 1
Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd Board Meeting

58.04
(-0.89%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:37:00 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202426 Oct 2024
Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the half year ended 30th September 2024 The Meeting has been adjourned. The adjourned Board Meeting will be held on 08.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/11/2024) Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting6 Jul 20246 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on 06.07.2024
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
Richirich Inventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results audited financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 20248 May 2024
outcome of Board Meeting held on 08.05.2024 Resignation of Mr. Vikram Singh Bhati as an Independent Director Appointment of Mr. Satyanarayana Vaddi as an Independent Director Change in RTA from Adroit Corporate Services Private Limited to Venture Capital and Corporate Investments Private Limited.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Richirich Inventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 and Acquisition of a Company engaged in Agriculture activity by way of issue of securities to promoters/non promoters on private placement for cash/on swap basis. Richirich Inventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 and acquisition of a Company by way of issue of securities on private placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Shifting of Registered Office from the state of Maharashtra to the state of Telangana.

