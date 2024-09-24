|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Notice of the 26th AGM to be on September 24, 2024, through VC/OAVM. Notice of AGM is enclosed. Proceedings of the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 5.00 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visuals Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report alongwith Voting Results. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
