Notice of the 26th AGM to be on September 24, 2024, through VC/OAVM. Notice of AGM is enclosed. Proceedings of the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 5.00 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visuals Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report alongwith Voting Results. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)