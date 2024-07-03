iifl-logo-icon 1
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

7.19

3.8

4.17

2.86

2.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.19

3.8

4.17

2.86

2.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.41

Other Income

0.67

0.58

0.47

0.36

0.64

Total Income

7.85

4.38

4.64

3.22

3.46

Total Expenditure

4.54

4.8

4.15

3.69

3.92

PBIDT

3.31

-0.42

0.49

-0.47

-0.47

Interest

0.15

0.11

0.21

0.07

0.04

PBDT

3.16

-0.53

0.28

-0.54

-0.51

Depreciation

0.31

0.28

0.18

0.14

0.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.1

0

0.11

0.05

0.13

Deferred Tax

0.6

-0.14

0.01

0

0.17

Reported Profit After Tax

2.15

-0.67

-0.01

-0.73

-1.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.15

-0.16

-0.17

5.5

-1.38

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.15

-0.16

-0.17

5.5

-1.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.48

-0.4

-0.44

14.01

-3.51

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.93

3.93

3.93

3.93

3.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

46.03

-11.05

11.75

-16.43

-19.5

PBDTM(%)

43.94

-13.94

6.71

-18.88

-21.16

PATM(%)

29.9

-17.63

-0.23

-25.52

-46.47

