KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
7.19
3.8
4.17
2.86
2.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.19
3.8
4.17
2.86
2.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.41
Other Income
0.67
0.58
0.47
0.36
0.64
Total Income
7.85
4.38
4.64
3.22
3.46
Total Expenditure
4.54
4.8
4.15
3.69
3.92
PBIDT
3.31
-0.42
0.49
-0.47
-0.47
Interest
0.15
0.11
0.21
0.07
0.04
PBDT
3.16
-0.53
0.28
-0.54
-0.51
Depreciation
0.31
0.28
0.18
0.14
0.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.1
0
0.11
0.05
0.13
Deferred Tax
0.6
-0.14
0.01
0
0.17
Reported Profit After Tax
2.15
-0.67
-0.01
-0.73
-1.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.15
-0.16
-0.17
5.5
-1.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.15
-0.16
-0.17
5.5
-1.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.48
-0.4
-0.44
14.01
-3.51
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.93
3.93
3.93
3.93
3.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
46.03
-11.05
11.75
-16.43
-19.5
PBDTM(%)
43.94
-13.94
6.71
-18.88
-21.16
PATM(%)
29.9
-17.63
-0.23
-25.52
-46.47
