SectorFinance
Open₹88.51
Prev. Close₹90.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.08
Day's High₹93.49
Day's Low₹85.9
52 Week's High₹127.9
52 Week's Low₹48.65
Book Value₹146.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.55
P/E20.6
EPS4.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.93
3.93
3.93
3.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.84
34.21
34.38
30.41
Net Worth
48.77
38.14
38.31
34.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.28
0.73
2.36
-0.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9.61
5.37
5.6
3.89
3.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.61
5.37
5.6
3.89
3.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.85
1.59
0.69
0.51
0.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
I C Jain
Non Executive Director
Rajnesh Jain
WTD & Executive Director
Girish Jain
Independent Director
S C Aythora
Independent Director
Nitin Kulkarni
Non Executive Director
Shraddha Jain
Independent Director
ANIL VALLABHDAS SAMPAT
Independent Director
Vijay Joshi
Summary
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Limited (Formerly known KJMC Global Market (India) Ltd) was incorporated in 1998 after the demerger from KJMC Financial Services Ltd. The Company name was then changed from KJMC Global Market (India) Limited to KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Limited with effect from July 2, 2012. Subsequently it got listed on BSE and also registered with SEBI as a Merchant Banker and Underwriter. In 2011-12, two companies viz. M/s KJMC Capital Market Services Limited and M/s KJMC Commodities Market India Limited became subsidiaries of the Company.The Company is a Category-I Merchant Banker registered with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI).The Company has been involved in Project and Financial Advisory Services and resource mobilization solutions for various Corporate and Industrial Houses for their large Infrastructure projects, working capital and project finance.The Company offers Services to the Corporate Sector following Merchant Banking Services which include Syndication of Funds through Equity Capital Market - Initial Public Offers (IPOs), Offer For Sale, Rights Issue, Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs); and Corporate Advisory Services - Buyback, Takeover, Delisting, Fairness Opinion; Mergers and Acquisition Advisory services; Syndication of Funds through Seed Funding, Venture Capital, Angel Investors, Family Offices, Private Equity Funds, etc; Syndication of Debt through Banks, Financial Institutions, Non-Banking Finance Company, et
The KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd is ₹34.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd is 20.6 and 0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd is ₹48.65 and ₹127.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.96%, 3 Years at 47.61%, 1 Year at 70.21%, 6 Month at 34.56%, 3 Month at 14.10% and 1 Month at -1.18%.
