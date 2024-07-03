Summary

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Limited (Formerly known KJMC Global Market (India) Ltd) was incorporated in 1998 after the demerger from KJMC Financial Services Ltd. The Company name was then changed from KJMC Global Market (India) Limited to KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Limited with effect from July 2, 2012. Subsequently it got listed on BSE and also registered with SEBI as a Merchant Banker and Underwriter. In 2011-12, two companies viz. M/s KJMC Capital Market Services Limited and M/s KJMC Commodities Market India Limited became subsidiaries of the Company.The Company is a Category-I Merchant Banker registered with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI).The Company has been involved in Project and Financial Advisory Services and resource mobilization solutions for various Corporate and Industrial Houses for their large Infrastructure projects, working capital and project finance.The Company offers Services to the Corporate Sector following Merchant Banking Services which include Syndication of Funds through Equity Capital Market - Initial Public Offers (IPOs), Offer For Sale, Rights Issue, Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs); and Corporate Advisory Services - Buyback, Takeover, Delisting, Fairness Opinion; Mergers and Acquisition Advisory services; Syndication of Funds through Seed Funding, Venture Capital, Angel Investors, Family Offices, Private Equity Funds, etc; Syndication of Debt through Banks, Financial Institutions, Non-Banking Finance Company, et

