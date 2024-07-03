iifl-logo-icon 1
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd Share Price

88
(-2.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open88.51
  • Day's High93.49
  • 52 Wk High127.9
  • Prev. Close90.21
  • Day's Low85.9
  • 52 Wk Low 48.65
  • Turnover (lac)1.08
  • P/E20.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value146.14
  • EPS4.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.55
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

88.51

Prev. Close

90.21

Turnover(Lac.)

1.08

Day's High

93.49

Day's Low

85.9

52 Week's High

127.9

52 Week's Low

48.65

Book Value

146.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.55

P/E

20.6

EPS

4.38

Divi. Yield

0

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.56%

Non-Promoter- 1.66%

Institutions: 1.66%

Non-Institutions: 29.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.93

3.93

3.93

3.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.84

34.21

34.38

30.41

Net Worth

48.77

38.14

38.31

34.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.28

0.73

2.36

-0.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9.61

5.37

5.6

3.89

3.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.61

5.37

5.6

3.89

3.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.85

1.59

0.69

0.51

0.67

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

I C Jain

Non Executive Director

Rajnesh Jain

WTD & Executive Director

Girish Jain

Independent Director

S C Aythora

Independent Director

Nitin Kulkarni

Non Executive Director

Shraddha Jain

Independent Director

ANIL VALLABHDAS SAMPAT

Independent Director

Vijay Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd

Summary

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Limited (Formerly known KJMC Global Market (India) Ltd) was incorporated in 1998 after the demerger from KJMC Financial Services Ltd. The Company name was then changed from KJMC Global Market (India) Limited to KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Limited with effect from July 2, 2012. Subsequently it got listed on BSE and also registered with SEBI as a Merchant Banker and Underwriter. In 2011-12, two companies viz. M/s KJMC Capital Market Services Limited and M/s KJMC Commodities Market India Limited became subsidiaries of the Company.The Company is a Category-I Merchant Banker registered with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI).The Company has been involved in Project and Financial Advisory Services and resource mobilization solutions for various Corporate and Industrial Houses for their large Infrastructure projects, working capital and project finance.The Company offers Services to the Corporate Sector following Merchant Banking Services which include Syndication of Funds through Equity Capital Market - Initial Public Offers (IPOs), Offer For Sale, Rights Issue, Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs); and Corporate Advisory Services - Buyback, Takeover, Delisting, Fairness Opinion; Mergers and Acquisition Advisory services; Syndication of Funds through Seed Funding, Venture Capital, Angel Investors, Family Offices, Private Equity Funds, etc; Syndication of Debt through Banks, Financial Institutions, Non-Banking Finance Company, et
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd share price today?

The KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹88 today.

What is the Market Cap of KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd is ₹34.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd is 20.6 and 0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd is ₹48.65 and ₹127.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd?

KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.96%, 3 Years at 47.61%, 1 Year at 70.21%, 6 Month at 34.56%, 3 Month at 14.10% and 1 Month at -1.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KJMC Corporate Advisors India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.57 %
Institutions - 1.67 %
Public - 29.77 %

