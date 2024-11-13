iifl-logo-icon 1
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company alongwith Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. Any other matter which the Board may deem fit. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting7 May 20241 May 2024
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the outcome of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today at Shorter Notice : Considered and approved providing Corporate Guarantee to Bank for Credit Facility extended by Bank in favor of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company.
Board Meeting25 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company alongwith the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2. Any other item with the permission of chair. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Limited, at its meeting held today i.e. January 25, 2024, inter alia transacted the following businesses: 1. (i) Approved the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (Annexure A) (ii) Noted the Limited Review Report of the Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 issued by the Auditors of the Company pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. (Annexure B) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

KJMC Corporate: Related News

No Record Found

