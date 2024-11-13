Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company alongwith Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. Any other matter which the Board may deem fit. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 1 May 2024

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the outcome of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today at Shorter Notice : Considered and approved providing Corporate Guarantee to Bank for Credit Facility extended by Bank in favor of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company.

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024