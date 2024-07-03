KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.51
2.6
2.42
2.67
2.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.51
2.6
2.42
2.67
2.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.21
0.19
0.19
0.25
0.25
Total Income
2.72
2.78
2.61
2.93
2.67
Total Expenditure
1.75
1.78
2.08
1.65
1.53
PBIDT
0.97
1
0.53
1.28
1.14
Interest
0.08
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.05
PBDT
0.88
0.94
0.47
1.22
1.09
Depreciation
0.08
0.08
0.13
0.11
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.33
0.03
0.27
0.04
0.07
Deferred Tax
-0.12
0.13
-0.08
0.25
0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
0.59
0.7
0.15
0.83
0.84
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.59
0.7
0.15
0.83
0.84
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.59
0.7
0.15
0.83
0.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.51
1.78
0.3
2.12
2.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.93
3.93
3.93
3.93
3.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.64
38.46
21.9
47.94
47.1
PBDTM(%)
35.05
36.15
19.42
45.69
45.04
PATM(%)
23.5
26.92
6.19
31.08
34.71
