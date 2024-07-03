iifl-logo-icon 1
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

89.7
(0.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.51

2.6

2.42

2.67

2.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.51

2.6

2.42

2.67

2.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.21

0.19

0.19

0.25

0.25

Total Income

2.72

2.78

2.61

2.93

2.67

Total Expenditure

1.75

1.78

2.08

1.65

1.53

PBIDT

0.97

1

0.53

1.28

1.14

Interest

0.08

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.05

PBDT

0.88

0.94

0.47

1.22

1.09

Depreciation

0.08

0.08

0.13

0.11

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.33

0.03

0.27

0.04

0.07

Deferred Tax

-0.12

0.13

-0.08

0.25

0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

0.59

0.7

0.15

0.83

0.84

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.59

0.7

0.15

0.83

0.84

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.59

0.7

0.15

0.83

0.84

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.51

1.78

0.3

2.12

2.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.93

3.93

3.93

3.93

3.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

38.64

38.46

21.9

47.94

47.1

PBDTM(%)

35.05

36.15

19.42

45.69

45.04

PATM(%)

23.5

26.92

6.19

31.08

34.71

