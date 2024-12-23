KMG Milk Food Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.93
-6.04
-6.31
-6.18
Net Worth
-0.63
-0.74
-1.01
-0.88
Minority Interest
Debt
6.13
3.14
2.81
2.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.25
0.24
0.24
0.17
Total Liabilities
5.75
2.64
2.04
1.74
Fixed Assets
1.89
2.03
2.07
2.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.06
0
0
Networking Capital
1.53
0.32
-0.18
-1.39
Inventories
2.77
3.59
2.67
1.87
Inventory Days
91.44
Sundry Debtors
2.2
0.97
1.12
1.03
Debtor Days
50.36
Other Current Assets
1.59
1.42
1.35
1.26
Sundry Creditors
-0.56
-0.76
-0.32
-0.36
Creditor Days
17.6
Other Current Liabilities
-4.47
-4.89
-5
-5.19
Cash
2.29
0.2
0.16
0.95
Total Assets
5.74
2.62
2.05
1.75
