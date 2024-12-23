iifl-logo-icon 1
KMG Milk Food Ltd Balance Sheet

33.89
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR KMG Milk Food Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.93

-6.04

-6.31

-6.18

Net Worth

-0.63

-0.74

-1.01

-0.88

Minority Interest

Debt

6.13

3.14

2.81

2.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.25

0.24

0.24

0.17

Total Liabilities

5.75

2.64

2.04

1.74

Fixed Assets

1.89

2.03

2.07

2.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.06

0

0

Networking Capital

1.53

0.32

-0.18

-1.39

Inventories

2.77

3.59

2.67

1.87

Inventory Days

91.44

Sundry Debtors

2.2

0.97

1.12

1.03

Debtor Days

50.36

Other Current Assets

1.59

1.42

1.35

1.26

Sundry Creditors

-0.56

-0.76

-0.32

-0.36

Creditor Days

17.6

Other Current Liabilities

-4.47

-4.89

-5

-5.19

Cash

2.29

0.2

0.16

0.95

Total Assets

5.74

2.62

2.05

1.75

