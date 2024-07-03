Summary

KMG Milk Food Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 as a Public Limited Company. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture, purchase and sales of Dairy products like ghee, skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, dairy whitener, lactose and milk. A Public Limited Company of the Group had made a dynamic entry in Dairy Industry by establishing ultra modern Milk Processing Plant in northern region of India, which enables the company a fast sourcing of the raw material. The plant and machinery set up are of Alfa level to meet the growing demand of High Quality of Dairy Products in domestic and international market as well. With the processing capacity of 300,000 liters of raw milk per day, this plant is meeting the substantial demand of milk powders in the country.Being an ISO-9001:2000 accredited company and having achieved the approval from Export Inspection Council of India, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India for exporting of its product under the name of KMG as a brand, the products are being regularly supplied to all over the Middle East and SAARC Countries.KMG Milk Food Ltd. prides itself on quality, diversity, experience, technical knowledge, Service and industry understanding. quality assurance, is kept in mind when manufacturing products. All products adhere to Indian Government export quality requirements and are manufactured under strict Total Quality Assurance programs. Diversity, KMGs product range includes dairy products and dairy based food ingredients. The c

