SectorFMCG
Open₹33.89
Prev. Close₹33.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹33.89
Day's Low₹33.89
52 Week's High₹38.6
52 Week's Low₹28.32
Book Value₹-1.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.93
-6.04
-6.31
-6.18
Net Worth
-0.63
-0.74
-1.01
-0.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.46
0.19
0.49
2.51
yoy growth (%)
3,734.32
-60.75
-80.27
-48.04
Raw materials
-6.16
-0.18
-0.26
0
As % of sales
82.64
96.04
53.37
0.2
Employee costs
-0.71
-0.43
-0.42
-0.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.08
-1.2
-1.52
0.84
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.24
-0.44
-0.28
Tax paid
0.11
-0.01
-0.07
0
Working capital
2.64
0.07
-0.67
0.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3,734.32
-60.75
-80.27
-48.04
Op profit growth
-26.54
-20.06
-206.2
7.49
EBIT growth
-109.24
-33.67
-280.41
127.43
Net profit growth
-116.55
-24.28
-290.47
121.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Basudev Garg
Non Executive Director
Mithlesh Garg
Independent Director
Prashant Chandra Pande
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepti Goel
Non Executive Director
Vishnu Poudyal
Independent Director
Shivangi Garg
Reports by KMG Milk Food Ltd
Summary
KMG Milk Food Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 as a Public Limited Company. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture, purchase and sales of Dairy products like ghee, skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, dairy whitener, lactose and milk. A Public Limited Company of the Group had made a dynamic entry in Dairy Industry by establishing ultra modern Milk Processing Plant in northern region of India, which enables the company a fast sourcing of the raw material. The plant and machinery set up are of Alfa level to meet the growing demand of High Quality of Dairy Products in domestic and international market as well. With the processing capacity of 300,000 liters of raw milk per day, this plant is meeting the substantial demand of milk powders in the country.Being an ISO-9001:2000 accredited company and having achieved the approval from Export Inspection Council of India, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India for exporting of its product under the name of KMG as a brand, the products are being regularly supplied to all over the Middle East and SAARC Countries.KMG Milk Food Ltd. prides itself on quality, diversity, experience, technical knowledge, Service and industry understanding. quality assurance, is kept in mind when manufacturing products. All products adhere to Indian Government export quality requirements and are manufactured under strict Total Quality Assurance programs. Diversity, KMGs product range includes dairy products and dairy based food ingredients. The c
Read More
The KMG Milk Food Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KMG Milk Food Ltd is ₹17.98 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of KMG Milk Food Ltd is 0 and -17.62 as of 23 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KMG Milk Food Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KMG Milk Food Ltd is ₹28.32 and ₹38.6 as of 23 Dec ‘24
KMG Milk Food Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.79%, 3 Years at 30.93%, 1 Year at -11.97%, 6 Month at -2.39%, 3 Month at 9.18% and 1 Month at 1.01%.
