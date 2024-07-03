iifl-logo-icon 1
KMG Milk Food Ltd Share Price

33.89
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open33.89
  • Day's High33.89
  • 52 Wk High38.6
  • Prev. Close33.89
  • Day's Low33.89
  • 52 Wk Low 28.32
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

KMG Milk Food Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

33.89

Prev. Close

33.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

33.89

Day's Low

33.89

52 Week's High

38.6

52 Week's Low

28.32

Book Value

-1.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

KMG Milk Food Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

KMG Milk Food Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KMG Milk Food Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:03 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.84%

Non-Promoter- 6.87%

Institutions: 6.87%

Non-Institutions: 37.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

KMG Milk Food Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.93

-6.04

-6.31

-6.18

Net Worth

-0.63

-0.74

-1.01

-0.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.46

0.19

0.49

2.51

yoy growth (%)

3,734.32

-60.75

-80.27

-48.04

Raw materials

-6.16

-0.18

-0.26

0

As % of sales

82.64

96.04

53.37

0.2

Employee costs

-0.71

-0.43

-0.42

-0.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.08

-1.2

-1.52

0.84

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.24

-0.44

-0.28

Tax paid

0.11

-0.01

-0.07

0

Working capital

2.64

0.07

-0.67

0.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3,734.32

-60.75

-80.27

-48.04

Op profit growth

-26.54

-20.06

-206.2

7.49

EBIT growth

-109.24

-33.67

-280.41

127.43

Net profit growth

-116.55

-24.28

-290.47

121.4

No Record Found

KMG Milk Food Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KMG Milk Food Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Basudev Garg

Non Executive Director

Mithlesh Garg

Independent Director

Prashant Chandra Pande

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepti Goel

Non Executive Director

Vishnu Poudyal

Independent Director

Shivangi Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KMG Milk Food Ltd

Summary

KMG Milk Food Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 as a Public Limited Company. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture, purchase and sales of Dairy products like ghee, skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, dairy whitener, lactose and milk. A Public Limited Company of the Group had made a dynamic entry in Dairy Industry by establishing ultra modern Milk Processing Plant in northern region of India, which enables the company a fast sourcing of the raw material. The plant and machinery set up are of Alfa level to meet the growing demand of High Quality of Dairy Products in domestic and international market as well. With the processing capacity of 300,000 liters of raw milk per day, this plant is meeting the substantial demand of milk powders in the country.Being an ISO-9001:2000 accredited company and having achieved the approval from Export Inspection Council of India, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India for exporting of its product under the name of KMG as a brand, the products are being regularly supplied to all over the Middle East and SAARC Countries.KMG Milk Food Ltd. prides itself on quality, diversity, experience, technical knowledge, Service and industry understanding. quality assurance, is kept in mind when manufacturing products. All products adhere to Indian Government export quality requirements and are manufactured under strict Total Quality Assurance programs. Diversity, KMGs product range includes dairy products and dairy based food ingredients. The c
Company FAQs

What is the KMG Milk Food Ltd share price today?

The KMG Milk Food Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of KMG Milk Food Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KMG Milk Food Ltd is ₹17.98 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of KMG Milk Food Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KMG Milk Food Ltd is 0 and -17.62 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KMG Milk Food Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KMG Milk Food Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KMG Milk Food Ltd is ₹28.32 and ₹38.6 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of KMG Milk Food Ltd?

KMG Milk Food Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.79%, 3 Years at 30.93%, 1 Year at -11.97%, 6 Month at -2.39%, 3 Month at 9.18% and 1 Month at 1.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KMG Milk Food Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KMG Milk Food Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.84 %
Institutions - 6.88 %
Public - 37.28 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

