AGM 23/09/2024 1. The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company, KMG MILK FOOD Limited shall be held on Monday, the 23rd day of September, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. at registered office of the Company i.e. 9TH K.M. STONE, PIPLI TO AMBALA, N.H. 1, G.T. ROAD VILLAGE MASANA DISTT. KURUKSHETRA-136118 2. To consider, discuss and approve the Notice and Directors Report of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company; 3. The e-voting period for the 32nd AGM shall commence on Friday, 20th September, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. and ends on Sunday , 22nd September 2024 at 5:00 p.m. During this period, Members of the Company holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date Monday, 16th September, 2024 (end of day), may cast their vote electronically; 4. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, 23rd September, 2024 to Monday, 23rd September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting and; This is to inform you that 32nd AGM of Members of the company will be held on Monday 23rd September 2024 at 1.00 PM. The Date of Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will be closed from 17th Sep 2024 to 23rd Sep 2024 (both days Inclusive) to comply with the requirements of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and DIsclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) 32nd AGM of the company held on 23.09.2024 at 01.00 pm at registered office address of the company to transact the businesses attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)