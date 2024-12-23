KMG Milk Food Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.08
-1.2
-1.52
0.84
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.24
-0.44
-0.28
Tax paid
0.11
-0.01
-0.07
0
Working capital
2.64
0.07
-0.67
0.52
Other operating items
Operating
2.64
-1.38
-2.71
1.07
Capital expenditure
0.03
0.01
0.04
0.6
Free cash flow
2.68
-1.36
-2.67
1.67
Equity raised
-12.76
-8.91
-4.29
-5.98
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.01
2.86
0.3
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.06
-7.42
-6.67
-4.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.