iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KMG Milk Food Ltd Cash Flow Statement

33.89
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KMG Milk Food Ltd

KMG Milk Food FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.08

-1.2

-1.52

0.84

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.24

-0.44

-0.28

Tax paid

0.11

-0.01

-0.07

0

Working capital

2.64

0.07

-0.67

0.52

Other operating items

Operating

2.64

-1.38

-2.71

1.07

Capital expenditure

0.03

0.01

0.04

0.6

Free cash flow

2.68

-1.36

-2.67

1.67

Equity raised

-12.76

-8.91

-4.29

-5.98

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.01

2.86

0.3

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.06

-7.42

-6.67

-4.3

KMG Milk Food : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR KMG Milk Food Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.