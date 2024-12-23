Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.46
0.19
0.49
2.51
yoy growth (%)
3,734.32
-60.75
-80.27
-48.04
Raw materials
-6.16
-0.18
-0.26
0
As % of sales
82.64
96.04
53.37
0.2
Employee costs
-0.71
-0.43
-0.42
-0.37
As % of sales
9.58
224.5
86.04
15
Other costs
-1.23
-0.46
-0.92
-1.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.57
239.18
186.28
42.87
Operating profit
-0.65
-0.89
-1.11
1.05
OPM
-8.8
-459.73
-225.71
41.91
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.24
-0.44
-0.28
Interest expense
0
-0.19
0
0
Other income
0.94
0.13
0.04
0.06
Profit before tax
0.08
-1.2
-1.52
0.84
Taxes
0.11
-0.01
-0.07
0
Tax rate
126.02
1.08
5.16
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.2
-1.21
-1.6
0.84
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.2
-1.21
-1.6
0.84
yoy growth (%)
-116.55
-24.28
-290.47
121.4
NPM
2.69
-623.33
-323.09
33.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.