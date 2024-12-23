iifl-logo-icon 1
KMG Milk Food Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

33.89
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.46

0.19

0.49

2.51

yoy growth (%)

3,734.32

-60.75

-80.27

-48.04

Raw materials

-6.16

-0.18

-0.26

0

As % of sales

82.64

96.04

53.37

0.2

Employee costs

-0.71

-0.43

-0.42

-0.37

As % of sales

9.58

224.5

86.04

15

Other costs

-1.23

-0.46

-0.92

-1.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.57

239.18

186.28

42.87

Operating profit

-0.65

-0.89

-1.11

1.05

OPM

-8.8

-459.73

-225.71

41.91

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.24

-0.44

-0.28

Interest expense

0

-0.19

0

0

Other income

0.94

0.13

0.04

0.06

Profit before tax

0.08

-1.2

-1.52

0.84

Taxes

0.11

-0.01

-0.07

0

Tax rate

126.02

1.08

5.16

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.2

-1.21

-1.6

0.84

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.2

-1.21

-1.6

0.84

yoy growth (%)

-116.55

-24.28

-290.47

121.4

NPM

2.69

-623.33

-323.09

33.45

