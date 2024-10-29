Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

KMG MILK FOOD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30.09.2024 SHALL BE HELD ON 29.10.2024 TUESDAY AT 1.30 PM AT REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS OF THE COMPANY - VILLAGE MASANA KURUKSHETRA UNAUDITED FINALCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

KMG MILK FOOD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the following: 1.Finalize time date and venue to convene the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company; 2.Approve the draft Notice of AGM and draft Directors Report along with annexure for the year ended 31st March 2024; 3.Finalize the dates of Book Closure Record Rate/ Cut-off Date and E- voting related matter for the purpose of forthcoming 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company; 4.Appointment of Mr. Ashish Goyal Proprietor of M/s A. Goyal & Associates and Company Secretary in Whole-time Practice as a Scrutinizer ascertain Voting process of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company. 5.Any other matter with the permission of chair. 1. The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company, KMG MILK FOOD Limited shall be held on Monday, the 23rd day of September, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. at registered office of the Company i.e. 9TH K.M. STONE, PIPLI TO AMBALA, N.H. 1, G.T. ROAD VILLAGE MASANA DISTT. KURUKSHETRA-136118 2. To consider, discuss and approve the Notice and Directors Report of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company; 3. The e-voting period for the 32nd AGM shall commence on Friday, 20th September, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. and ends on Sunday , 22nd September 2024 at 5:00 p.m. During this period, Members of the Company holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date Monday, 16th September, 2024 (end of day), may cast their vote electronically; 4. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, 23rd September, 2024 to Monday, 23rd September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting and; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

KMG MILK FOOD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30 2024. 1. Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024: i. Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. ii. Limited Review Reports issued thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s. Gauri Goyal & Associates. , Chartered Accountants (FRN: 036120N) iii. A copy of the said results along with the Limited Review Reports will be uploaded on the Company website www.kmggroup.com and will also be published in the newspapers, in the format prescribed under Regulation 47 of LODR (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

KMG MILK FOOD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results for the Year ended & Quarter ended March 31 2024 2. to inter-alia consider and take on record any other matter with the permission of Board. 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31st, 2024: i. Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. ii. Independent Audit Report issued thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s. Gauri Goyal & Associates., Chartered Accountants (MN: 554857) iii. A copy of the said results along with the Limited Review Reports will be uploaded on the Company website www.kmggroup.com and will also be published in the newspapers, in the format prescribed under Regulation 47 of the LODR. 2. Clarification in regard to Query Raised by BSE in respect of SDD Compliance are compiled with Read less.. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 31.03.2024 APPROVED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

KMG MILK FOOD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulation 29 and 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (LODR) this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesady 13th February 2024 at 11.30 am at the registered office of the company at 9th Kilometer Stone Pipli To Ambala Village Masana Kurukshetra Haryana- 132118 1. To Appoint Mr. Vinod Poudyal S/o Sh. Vishnu Poudyal (DIN: 08753902) Additional Director (Non Executive Independent Director) of the company subject to approval of Shareholders in Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. 2. To Appoint Internal Auditor of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders in Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. 3. To consider any other matter as approved by the Board of Directors. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/03/2024 has been revised to 13/03/2024 There was an in advertent error in notice sent on 07/03/2023. The date was mentioned as 13/02/2024 while the actual date of meeting is 13/03/2024. Kindly note the date of meeting and consider the revised notice. In pursuance of Regulation 29 and 33 of SEBI Listing regulations 2015 (LODR), this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesady, 13th March, 2024 at 11.30 am at the registered office of the company at 9th Kilometer Stone Pipli To Ambala, Village Masana, Kurukshetra, Haryana- 132118 1. To Appoint Mr. Vinod Poudyal S/o Sh. Vishnu Poudyal (DIN: 08753902) Additional Director (Non Executive Independent Director) of the company subject to approval of Shareholders in Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. 2. To Appoint Internal Auditor of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders in Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. 3. To consider any other matter as approved by the Board of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.03.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the said Regulations, we wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board approved appointment of Mr. Vinod Poudyal S/o Sh. Vishnu Poudyal (DIN: 08753902) Registration No. IDDB-NR-202403-056675 as an Additional Director till the next Annual general meeting designated as Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, subject to approval of the shareholders. The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has approved the appointment of CA Prabhash Chand Jha Accountants (ICAI Membership Number 557620) Prop. M/s. P C Jha & Associates, Chartered as Internal Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.03.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024