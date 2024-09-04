|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|30 Aug 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|1. The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company, KMG MILK FOOD Limited shall be held on Monday, the 23rd day of September, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. at registered office of the Company i.e. 9TH K.M. STONE, PIPLI TO AMBALA, N.H. 1, G.T. ROAD VILLAGE MASANA DISTT. KURUKSHETRA-136118 2. To consider, discuss and approve the Notice and Directors Report of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company; 3. The e-voting period for the 32nd AGM shall commence on Friday, 20th September, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. and ends on Sunday , 22nd September 2024 at 5:00 p.m. During this period, Members of the Company holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date Monday, 16th September, 2024 (end of day), may cast their vote electronically; 4. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, 23rd September, 2024 to Monday, 23rd September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting and; This is to inform you that 32nd AGM of Members of the company will be held on Monday 23rd September 2024 at 1.00 PM. The Date of Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will be closed from 17th Sep 2024 to 23rd Sep 2024 (both days Inclusive) to comply with the requirements of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and DIsclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 A.G.M (Book Closure Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 04.09.2024)
|BookCloser
|13 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|4 Apr 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the said Regulations, we wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board approved appointment of Mr. Vinod Poudyal S/o Sh. Vishnu Poudyal (DIN: 08753902) Registration No. IDDB-NR-202403-056675 as an Additional Director till the next Annual general meeting designated as Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, subject to approval of the shareholders. The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has approved the appointment of CA Prabhash Chand Jha Accountants (ICAI Membership Number 557620) Prop. M/s. P C Jha & Associates, Chartered as Internal Auditors of the Company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.