Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the said Regulations, we wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board approved appointment of Mr. Vinod Poudyal S/o Sh. Vishnu Poudyal (DIN: 08753902) Registration No. IDDB-NR-202403-056675 as an Additional Director till the next Annual general meeting designated as Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, subject to approval of the shareholders. The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has approved the appointment of CA Prabhash Chand Jha Accountants (ICAI Membership Number 557620) Prop. M/s. P C Jha & Associates, Chartered as Internal Auditors of the Company. EGM 04/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 13.03.2024) TO APPROVE THE APPOINTMENT OF MR. VINOD POUDYAL AS NON EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.04.2024) SCRUTINIZER REPORT OF EGM HELD ON 04-04-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)