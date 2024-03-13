iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KMG Milk Food Ltd EGM

33.89
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

KMG Milk Food CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Mar 20244 Apr 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the said Regulations, we wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board approved appointment of Mr. Vinod Poudyal S/o Sh. Vishnu Poudyal (DIN: 08753902) Registration No. IDDB-NR-202403-056675 as an Additional Director till the next Annual general meeting designated as Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, subject to approval of the shareholders. The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has approved the appointment of CA Prabhash Chand Jha Accountants (ICAI Membership Number 557620) Prop. M/s. P C Jha & Associates, Chartered as Internal Auditors of the Company. EGM 04/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 13.03.2024) TO APPROVE THE APPOINTMENT OF MR. VINOD POUDYAL AS NON EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.04.2024) SCRUTINIZER REPORT OF EGM HELD ON 04-04-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)

KMG Milk Food: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KMG Milk Food Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.