Knowledge Realty Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
261.92
641.72
Preference Capital
0.16
238.18
Reserves
2,170.73
575.48
Net Worth
2,432.81
1,455.38
Minority Interest
Debt
19,766.07
20,246.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
196.92
185.64
Total Liabilities
22,395.8
21,887.56
Fixed Assets
20,451.77
20,114.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,135.29
1,679.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
259.38
200.06
Networking Capital
147.01
-410.04
Inventories
3.85
1.62
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
141.88
147.81
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2,499.36
2,091.69
Sundry Creditors
-310.5
-270.47
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2,187.58
-2,380.69
Cash
402.35
303.18
Total Assets
22,395.8
21,887.55
