Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
261.92
641.72
Preference Capital
0.16
238.18
Reserves
2,170.73
575.48
Net Worth
2,432.81
1,455.38
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3,339.39
2,900.3
2,542.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,339.39
2,900.3
2,542.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
249.09
215.42
214.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Embassy Office Parks REIT
EMBASSY
397.49
|59.77
|37,677.83
|123.14
|5.87
|378.14
|-54.64
Mindspace Business Parks REIT
MINDSPACE
414.58
|42.7
|25,255.54
|184.3
|5.24
|280
|379.83
Nexus Select Trust
NXST
147.94
|21.26
|22,412.91
|290.27
|4.28
|371.4
|99.51
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
BIRET
316.99
|26.95
|19,265.14
|308.72
|5.49
|241.34
|278.99
Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina
9,76,000
|122.1
|328.03
|1.91
|0
|0
|10,50,297.53
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Anup Shah
Independent Director
Ajay Mahajan
Independent Director
Bhavna Thakur
Director
SHIVAM AGARWAL
Director
Bijay Kumar Agarwal
One Intl Center 14th Flr Twr-1,
Plot No.612-613 Senapati Marg,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: +91 22 6868 4400
Website: http://www.knowledgerealtytrust.com
Email: info@knowledgerealtytrust.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Knowledge Realty Trust
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.