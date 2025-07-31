iifl-logo

Knowledge Realty Trust Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Knowledge Realty Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Knowledge Realty Trust Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

31 Jul, 2025|02:15 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Knowledge Realty Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

261.92

641.72

Preference Capital

0.16

238.18

Reserves

2,170.73

575.48

Net Worth

2,432.81

1,455.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3,339.39

2,900.3

2,542.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,339.39

2,900.3

2,542.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

249.09

215.42

214.28

View Annually Results

Knowledge Realty Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Embassy Office Parks REIT

EMBASSY

397.49

59.7737,677.83123.145.87378.14-54.64

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

MINDSPACE

414.58

42.725,255.54184.35.24280379.83

Nexus Select Trust

NXST

147.94

21.2622,412.91290.274.28371.499.51

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

BIRET

316.99

26.9519,265.14308.725.49241.34278.99

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina

9,76,000

122.1328.031.910010,50,297.53

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Knowledge Realty Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Anup Shah

Independent Director

Ajay Mahajan

Independent Director

Bhavna Thakur

Director

SHIVAM AGARWAL

Director

Bijay Kumar Agarwal

Registered Office

One Intl Center 14th Flr Twr-1,

Plot No.612-613 Senapati Marg,

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: +91 22 6868 4400

Website: http://www.knowledgerealtytrust.com

Email: info@knowledgerealtytrust.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Knowledge Realty Trust

Company FAQs

What is the Knowledge Realty Trust share price today?

The Knowledge Realty Trust shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Knowledge Realty Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Knowledge Realty Trust is ₹undefined Cr. as of 31 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Knowledge Realty Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Knowledge Realty Trust is undefined and undefined as of 31 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Knowledge Realty Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Knowledge Realty Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Knowledge Realty Trust is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 31 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Knowledge Realty Trust?

Knowledge Realty Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Knowledge Realty Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Knowledge Realty Trust is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

