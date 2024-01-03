Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Embassy Office Parks REIT
EMBASSY
397.49
|59.77
|37,677.83
|123.14
|5.87
|378.14
|-54.64
Mindspace Business Parks REIT
MINDSPACE
414.58
|42.7
|25,255.54
|184.3
|5.24
|280
|379.83
Nexus Select Trust
NXST
147.94
|21.26
|22,412.91
|290.27
|4.28
|371.4
|99.51
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
BIRET
316.99
|26.95
|19,265.14
|308.72
|5.49
|241.34
|278.99
Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina
9,76,000
|122.1
|328.03
|1.91
|0
|0
|10,50,297.53
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.