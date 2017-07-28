iifl-logo-icon 1
Koffee Break Pictures Ltd Balance Sheet

0.19
(0.00%)
Jul 28, 2017|11:14:56 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

13

13

13

13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.38

-8.41

5.85

6.35

Net Worth

4.62

4.59

18.85

19.35

Minority Interest

Debt

0

1.87

0.58

0.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.02

0.02

Total Liabilities

4.62

6.46

19.45

20.22

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.11

0.28

0.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.08

0

Networking Capital

4.51

6.07

19.03

19.25

Inventories

0

0

8.41

8.41

Inventory Days

0

0

44,442.07

59,031.73

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.16

0.14

Debtor Days

0

0

845.5

982.69

Other Current Assets

54.56

6.1

10.81

11.07

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.02

0

0

Creditor Days

0

29.79

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-50.03

-0.01

-0.35

-0.37

Cash

0.02

0.27

0.05

0.06

Total Assets

4.61

6.47

19.44

20.21

