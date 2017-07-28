Koffee Break Pictures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
13
13
13
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.38
-8.41
5.85
6.35
Net Worth
4.62
4.59
18.85
19.35
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.87
0.58
0.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.02
0.02
Total Liabilities
4.62
6.46
19.45
20.22
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.11
0.28
0.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.08
0
Networking Capital
4.51
6.07
19.03
19.25
Inventories
0
0
8.41
8.41
Inventory Days
0
0
44,442.07
59,031.73
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.16
0.14
Debtor Days
0
0
845.5
982.69
Other Current Assets
54.56
6.1
10.81
11.07
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.02
0
0
Creditor Days
0
29.79
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-50.03
-0.01
-0.35
-0.37
Cash
0.02
0.27
0.05
0.06
Total Assets
4.61
6.47
19.44
20.21
