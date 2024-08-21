Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹0.19
Prev. Close₹0.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.19
Day's Low₹0.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.36
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.47
P/E19
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
13
13
13
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.38
-8.41
5.85
6.35
Net Worth
4.62
4.59
18.85
19.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0.24
0.06
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-100
254.7
32.82
-95.44
Raw materials
0
-8.41
0
0
As % of sales
0
3,434.31
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.04
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.04
-14.15
-0.58
-1.72
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.07
-0.61
-1.75
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0.08
0.29
Working capital
-5.6
-3.68
0.02
-3.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
254.7
32.82
-95.44
Op profit growth
-98.82
19,312.54
-370
-129.03
EBIT growth
-100.29
2,339.67
-66.44
-29.75
Net profit growth
-100.19
2,743.79
-65.4
-40.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vinod Kumar C Jain
Chairman & Managing Director
Pikesh Sitaram Sharma
Executive Director & CFO
Babita Pikesh Sharma
Independent Director
Latif Ummed Ali Khan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Koffee Break Pictures Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Apr.94 as a private limited company, My Fellow Fashions (Exports) (MFFL), was converted into public limited company in Dec.94. It was promoted by Mahendrabhai B Parikh and Jayesh M Parikh. MFFL has been established with the main object of carrying on the activity of manufacturing and dealing in redymade apparels -- shirts, trousers, childern wear, etc.In Feb.96 the company came up with a public issue, aggregating to Rs 3.50 cr to part-finance the cost of the expansion project of readymade apparels at a project cost of Rs 5.21 cr. Commercial production after the expansion commenced in Jun.96. MFFL has acquired the exclusive right to use the brand name MY FELLOW from chintamani traders, a partnership firm of the promoters.
Read More
