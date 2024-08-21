iifl-logo-icon 1
Koffee Break Pictures Ltd Share Price

0.19
(0.00%)
Jul 28, 2017|11:14:56 AM

Koffee Break Pictures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0.19

Prev. Close

0.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.19

Day's Low

0.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.36

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.47

P/E

19

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Koffee Break Pictures Ltd Corporate Action

Koffee Break Pictures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Koffee Break Pictures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:04 PM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Koffee Break Pictures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

13

13

13

13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.38

-8.41

5.85

6.35

Net Worth

4.62

4.59

18.85

19.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0.24

0.06

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-100

254.7

32.82

-95.44

Raw materials

0

-8.41

0

0

As % of sales

0

3,434.31

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.04

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.04

-14.15

-0.58

-1.72

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.07

-0.61

-1.75

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0.08

0.29

Working capital

-5.6

-3.68

0.02

-3.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

254.7

32.82

-95.44

Op profit growth

-98.82

19,312.54

-370

-129.03

EBIT growth

-100.29

2,339.67

-66.44

-29.75

Net profit growth

-100.19

2,743.79

-65.4

-40.15

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Koffee Break Pictures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Koffee Break Pictures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vinod Kumar C Jain

Chairman & Managing Director

Pikesh Sitaram Sharma

Executive Director & CFO

Babita Pikesh Sharma

Independent Director

Latif Ummed Ali Khan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Koffee Break Pictures Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Apr.94 as a private limited company, My Fellow Fashions (Exports) (MFFL), was converted into public limited company in Dec.94. It was promoted by Mahendrabhai B Parikh and Jayesh M Parikh. MFFL has been established with the main object of carrying on the activity of manufacturing and dealing in redymade apparels -- shirts, trousers, childern wear, etc.In Feb.96 the company came up with a public issue, aggregating to Rs 3.50 cr to part-finance the cost of the expansion project of readymade apparels at a project cost of Rs 5.21 cr. Commercial production after the expansion commenced in Jun.96. MFFL has acquired the exclusive right to use the brand name MY FELLOW from chintamani traders, a partnership firm of the promoters.
