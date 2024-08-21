Summary

Incorporated in Apr.94 as a private limited company, My Fellow Fashions (Exports) (MFFL), was converted into public limited company in Dec.94. It was promoted by Mahendrabhai B Parikh and Jayesh M Parikh. MFFL has been established with the main object of carrying on the activity of manufacturing and dealing in redymade apparels -- shirts, trousers, childern wear, etc.In Feb.96 the company came up with a public issue, aggregating to Rs 3.50 cr to part-finance the cost of the expansion project of readymade apparels at a project cost of Rs 5.21 cr. Commercial production after the expansion commenced in Jun.96. MFFL has acquired the exclusive right to use the brand name MY FELLOW from chintamani traders, a partnership firm of the promoters.

Read More