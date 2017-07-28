iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Koffee Break Pictures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.19
(0.00%)
Jul 28, 2017|11:14:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Koffee Break Pictures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0.24

0.06

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-100

254.7

32.82

-95.44

Raw materials

0

-8.41

0

0

As % of sales

0

3,434.31

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.04

0

0

As % of sales

0

17.63

0

0

Other costs

-0.06

-6.05

-0.14

-0.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

2,472.79

206.43

47.64

Operating profit

-0.16

-14.27

-0.07

0.02

OPM

0

-5,824.74

-106.43

52.35

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.07

-0.61

-1.75

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.25

0.19

0.1

0

Profit before tax

0.04

-14.15

-0.58

-1.72

Taxes

-0.01

0

0.08

0.29

Tax rate

-33.59

0

-14.21

-16.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

-14.15

-0.49

-1.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

-14.15

-0.49

-1.43

yoy growth (%)

-100.19

2,743.79

-65.4

-40.15

NPM

0

-5,778.89

-720.8

-2,767.17

Koffee Break : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Koffee Break Pictures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.