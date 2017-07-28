Koffee Break Pictures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.04
-14.15
-0.58
-1.72
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.07
-0.61
-1.75
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0.08
0.29
Working capital
-5.6
-3.68
0.02
-3.22
Other operating items
Operating
-5.61
-17.91
-1.08
-6.41
Capital expenditure
0
-0.09
-3.96
-2.77
Free cash flow
-5.61
-18
-5.04
-9.18
Equity raised
-16.81
11.59
12.69
15.56
Investing
0
0.02
0
0
Financing
1.87
2.37
1.35
-2.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-20.56
-4.01
9
3.6
