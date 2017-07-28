iifl-logo-icon 1
Koffee Break Pictures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.19
(0.00%)
Jul 28, 2017

Koffee Break FINANCIALS

Koffee Break FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.04

-14.15

-0.58

-1.72

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.07

-0.61

-1.75

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0.08

0.29

Working capital

-5.6

-3.68

0.02

-3.22

Other operating items

Operating

-5.61

-17.91

-1.08

-6.41

Capital expenditure

0

-0.09

-3.96

-2.77

Free cash flow

-5.61

-18

-5.04

-9.18

Equity raised

-16.81

11.59

12.69

15.56

Investing

0

0.02

0

0

Financing

1.87

2.37

1.35

-2.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-20.56

-4.01

9

3.6

