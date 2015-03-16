Krishna Ferro Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
4.32
4.32
4.32
4.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.38
4.59
3.1
1.83
Net Worth
10.7
8.91
7.42
6.15
Minority Interest
Debt
24.45
20.95
22.44
13.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.14
0.93
0.61
0.19
Total Liabilities
36.29
30.79
30.47
19.43
Fixed Assets
12.19
12.79
12.39
4.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.05
0
0
Networking Capital
22.63
16.28
17.04
14.37
Inventories
25.47
16.96
10.13
7.76
Inventory Days
244.82
223.09
Sundry Debtors
3.98
4.43
6.34
7.25
Debtor Days
38.25
58.27
Other Current Assets
2.09
2.83
3.05
1.99
Sundry Creditors
-4.58
-3.96
-0.83
-0.94
Creditor Days
44.02
52.09
Other Current Liabilities
-4.33
-3.98
-1.65
-1.69
Cash
1.37
1.62
0.99
0.71
Total Assets
36.29
30.79
30.47
19.43
