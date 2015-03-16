Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
37.97
27.74
yoy growth (%)
36.84
Raw materials
-24.76
-16.72
As % of sales
65.22
60.26
Employee costs
-0.91
-0.86
As % of sales
2.42
3.1
Other costs
-5.9
-4.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.55
17.62
Operating profit
6.37
5.27
OPM
16.79
18.99
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.65
Interest expense
-3.15
-2.4
Other income
0.1
0.06
Profit before tax
2.66
2.28
Taxes
-0.87
-0.78
Tax rate
-32.9
-34.61
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
1.79
1.49
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
1.79
1.49
yoy growth (%)
19.98
NPM
4.71
5.37
