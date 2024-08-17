Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹2.25
Prev. Close₹2.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.25
Day's Low₹2.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹23.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
4.32
4.32
4.32
4.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.38
4.59
3.1
1.83
Net Worth
10.7
8.91
7.42
6.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
37.97
27.74
yoy growth (%)
36.84
Raw materials
-24.76
-16.72
As % of sales
65.22
60.26
Employee costs
-0.91
-0.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
2.66
2.28
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.65
Tax paid
-0.87
-0.78
Working capital
7.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.84
Op profit growth
21
EBIT growth
24.28
Net profit growth
19.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hari Kishan Agarwal
Director
Shweta Kishan Agarwal
Director
Manabendranath Sahoo
Director
P K Vijay Kumar
Additional Director
Ananda Chandra Bhutia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Krishna Ferro Products Ltd
Summary
Krishna Ferro Products Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of ferrous casting. The Companys products for cement plants include shell liners, intermediate, discharge diaphragms, head liners, blow bars, grinding bars, cooler grate plate, hammers, tires, rollers, bucket elevator drum and drag chain links. Its products for railways includes cast steel axle box housing, couplers, base plates, brake shoes and bottom pivot cups. Its products for refractory includes mother mould, plungers, jaw plates, grinding rings and rollers, ball mill liners and manganese steel rotor hammers. Its products for mining sector includes crawler links, tooth points, adapters, track pad sprocket and idler wheel. Its products for steel plants includes grate bars, pallet frame and pallet wheel. Krishna Ferro Products Limited was established and commissioned in 1985, with first casting of an 800Kgs Rope Drum, it is now capable of producing single piece more than 4200Kgs. With its vision to become global provider of reliable, ready to use, cost efficient and high integrity castings to its customers, KFPL has been recognized as a dependable foundry with respect to Quality, Delivery and service by different sectors of Industry. With its commitment for complete satisfaction of its clients and to accept challenges of the Industry, KFPL has successfully developed, manufactured and continuously supplied ferrous casting of most critical nature to many
Read More
