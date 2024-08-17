iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishna Ferro Products Ltd Share Price

2.25
(-4.66%)
Mar 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Krishna Ferro Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

2.25

Prev. Close

2.36

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.25

Day's Low

2.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

23.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.01

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Krishna Ferro Products Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Krishna Ferro Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Krishna Ferro Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:41 AM
Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 66.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Krishna Ferro Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

4.32

4.32

4.32

4.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.38

4.59

3.1

1.83

Net Worth

10.7

8.91

7.42

6.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

37.97

27.74

yoy growth (%)

36.84

Raw materials

-24.76

-16.72

As % of sales

65.22

60.26

Employee costs

-0.91

-0.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

2.66

2.28

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.65

Tax paid

-0.87

-0.78

Working capital

7.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.84

Op profit growth

21

EBIT growth

24.28

Net profit growth

19.98

No Record Found

Krishna Ferro Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Krishna Ferro Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hari Kishan Agarwal

Director

Shweta Kishan Agarwal

Director

Manabendranath Sahoo

Director

P K Vijay Kumar

Additional Director

Ananda Chandra Bhutia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Krishna Ferro Products Ltd

Summary

Krishna Ferro Products Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of ferrous casting. The Companys products for cement plants include shell liners, intermediate, discharge diaphragms, head liners, blow bars, grinding bars, cooler grate plate, hammers, tires, rollers, bucket elevator drum and drag chain links. Its products for railways includes cast steel axle box housing, couplers, base plates, brake shoes and bottom pivot cups. Its products for refractory includes mother mould, plungers, jaw plates, grinding rings and rollers, ball mill liners and manganese steel rotor hammers. Its products for mining sector includes crawler links, tooth points, adapters, track pad sprocket and idler wheel. Its products for steel plants includes grate bars, pallet frame and pallet wheel. Krishna Ferro Products Limited was established and commissioned in 1985, with first casting of an 800Kgs Rope Drum, it is now capable of producing single piece more than 4200Kgs. With its vision to become global provider of reliable, ready to use, cost efficient and high integrity castings to its customers, KFPL has been recognized as a dependable foundry with respect to Quality, Delivery and service by different sectors of Industry. With its commitment for complete satisfaction of its clients and to accept challenges of the Industry, KFPL has successfully developed, manufactured and continuously supplied ferrous casting of most critical nature to many
