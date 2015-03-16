Krishna Ferro Products Ltd Management Discussions

Krishna Ferro Products Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
KRISHNA FERRO PRODUCTS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
COMPANY OVERVIEW:
Krishna Ferro Products Limited was incorporated in the year 1982 and
started its commercial production in the year 1985. The Company has
completed its twenty six successful years of operations in the month of
December last year. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing
and sale of ferrous casting. The Company has varied facilities which make
it a unique foundry in the eastern part of the Country. The company aims to
provide its customers, products and services consistently conforming to
clearly established customer requirements at the right time and right cost.
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:
Metal Casting Industry is a Mother Industry. Most of the industries use
cast metal components in some form or another. Industrial revival, after
steep recession, has given boost to foundry industry. Improvement in
infrastructure and power generation in particular shall further increase
the demand of castings.
After service sectors record growth in the last decade, manufacturing
sector is poised to have accelerated growth now due to its potential to
offer employment to growing population. This will obviously, result in
increased demand of castings for sustained and increased growth of economy.
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:
The foundry industry is a core industry producing castings which is basic
input to almost all sectors like automobiles, textiles, engineering,
cement, steel, mining etc.
The Company is likely to maintain a steady growth oriented performance both
in terms of top line and bottom line. The Company will focus its strength
to develop new products in the niche market which will result in enhancing
its margin. The combination of effective manufacturing costs along with
quality systems would give an edge to the Company pricing and quality. Your
Company will continue to focus on expanding market and developing new. The
Company faces stiff competition with new foundries being established and
also with the existing players in the sector. Further instability in the
prices of metals & other inputs and rising interest rates is perceived as a
threat. The continuing power cuts imposed during 2011-12 has badly affected
the production during the year under review and also stands as severe
threat for the coming year.
SEGMENT WISE AND PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE:
The company primarily operates in only one segment i.e. manufacturing of
ferrous casting. It is not possible to classify the products into groups.
OUTLOOK:
With Indian economy on the upward trajectory and with the governments
focus on infrastructure development, core sector industries are likely to
show good growth. In the current year, overall market is expected to grow.
RISKS AND CONCERNS:
Risk is an integral part of the business process. Your company is exposed
to risk arising out of government policies, investment decisions,
inflation, timely payments by customer, increase in input costs and other
operating risks usually associated with Foundry operations. Your company is
aware of the risks associated with the business process and suitable risk
mitigation measures are being taken from time to time.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
The company has an adequate system of internal controls commensurate with
its size and nature of operation to ensure efficiency of operation,
financial reporting, statutory compliances and to ascertain operating
business risks, which is mitigated by regular monitoring and corrective
actions.
Internal Audit of the company has been carried out by M/s SRB & Associates,
Chartered Accountants, Bhubaneswar.
A qualified and independent audit committee regularly reviews the
observations and suggestions of the internal auditors and takes necessary
corrective actions.
DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL
PERFORMANCE:
The Company has performed considerable well during the year under review.
Net Sales turnover and other income for the year was at Rs 3807.36 lakhs.
The profit before depreciation and tax was Rs. 332.78 lakhs which is 13.37%
higher than previous year. In the same manner the net profit for the year
was Rs. 179.06 which is 19.99% higher than the previous year.
SAFETY - HEALTH - ENVIRONMENT:
Your Company is committed for the health and safety of the employees. The
Safety Management System are constantly being monitored and improvised to
compete with changing demands. Regular training and awareness programmes
are also being conducted for the health, hygiene and safety of the
employees. In addition, your Company is regularly complying with all the
conditions of environmental clearance.
HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:
The harmonious and cordial relations with workmen, employee and trade
unions continued this year also. The company believes that the human
resources are the most valuable assets of the company and it believes in
preserving and nurturing these valuable assets. For being abreast with
latest developments the company is maintaining regular interaction with
business and industrial fraternity through prestigious institutions like
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CM), Indian Foundry Association, All
India Induction Furnace Association (AIIFA) and Last but not the least,
Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry. As on 31st March, 2012, the
total number of employees on the rolls of the company was 62.
QUALITY MANAGEMENT:
Your company is committed to supply products and services confirming to the
customers requirements by involving employees, vendors, contractors and
customers, to achieve the vision of being a cost efficient supplier of
quality product. Your Companys ISO 9001: 2008 certification has been
revalidated after proper surveillance audit during the year.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report, are based upon
the data available with the company and on certain assumptions having
regards to the economic conditions, government policies, political
developments within and outside the country. The Management is not in a
position to guarantee the accuracy of the assumptions and the projected
performance of the company in the future. It is, therefore, cautioned that
the actual results may differ from those expressed or implied herein.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
sd/-
Place: Mandiakudar H.K AGRAWAL
Date : 04th September, 2012 Managing Director