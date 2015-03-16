Krishna Ferro Products Ltd Share Price directors Report
KRISHNA FERRO PRODUCTS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
DIRECTORS REPORT
To,
The Members,
Yours Directors have pleasure in presenting the Twenty Ninth Annual Report
on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the
financial year ended 31st March, 2012.
FINANCIAL REVIEW:
Particulars Current Year Previous Year
(Rs. in Lac) (Rs. in Lac)
(i) Sales and other income 3807.36 2781.32
(ii) Profit before depreciation 332.78 293.54
(iii) Depreciation 65.89 65.32
(iv) Profit for the year 266.89 228.22
(v) Provision for Current tax (Net) 68.00 52.00
(vi) Provision for Deferred tax 19.83 26.99
(vii) Profit after tax 179.06 149.23
(viii) Balance in Profit & Loss Account
brought forward from the previous year 438.49 289.27
(ix) Amount available for appropriation &
carried forward to Balance Sheet 617.55 438.49
* Regrouped figure of the previous year.
OPERATIONAL REVIEW:
Your Company produced/purchased 7129.89 MT of Castings and other items and
1898.17 MT of Ingots as compared to 852 MT of Castings & other items and
7402 MT of Ingots of previous year. The above figures show a net increase
in production/purchase of 6277.89 MT in Castings and other items and a net
decrease of 5503.83 MT in Ingots. This is because your company has
concentrated more into production/purchase of high value addition items
i.e. casting and other items as they are more revenue generating products.
In terms of value, your Companys total income under the year under review
was 3807.36 Lakhs against the previous year of 2781.32, thus recording a
net increase in income of Rs. 1026.04 Lakhs. This has resulted in increase
in profit by 29.83 Lakhs and the Earning Per Shares worked out to be
Rs.3.98 as compared to Rs. 3.32 of previous year.
DIVIDEND:
Your Company is striving to accumulate some funds from internal sources to
balance the financial position of the Company in view of growth in
production and business. Thus, keeping in view the current conditions your
Directors have considered it prudent not to recommend any dividend for the
year.
DEPOSITS:
Your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year
under review and as such there are no outstanding deposits in terms of the
Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975.
DEBENTURES:
Your company has converted the unsecured loan from Krishna Re-Rollers
Private Limited amounting to Rs.6,40,00,000/- (Rupees Six Crores Forty
Lakhs only) into 0% Unsecured Non-Convertible Non-Transferable Debentures
redeemable after a period of seven years.
LISTING:
The Shares of your Company are listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange. The
listing fee for the year 2011-12 has been paid to the Bombay Stock
Exchange.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:
The Provision of section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with
Companies (Particular of Employees) Rules 1975 as amended are not
applicable to the company as no employee has drawn emoluments exceeding the
specified limits.
DIRECTORS:
In accordance with the provisions of Section 256 of the Companies Act, 1956
and the Companys Article of Association, Mrs. Shweta Kishan Agarwal,
Director of the Company retires by rotation.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUTGO:
The prescribed details as required under section 217(1)(e) of the Companies
(Disclosure of Particulars on the report of Board of Directors) Rules 1988
are set out in Annexure A forming part of this report.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
Pursuant to the requirement under section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act,
1956, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby
Confirmed:-
(i) In the preparation of annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st
March, 2012, the applicable Accounting Standards as specified by the
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India have been followed and that
there are no material departures;
(ii) That the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied
them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the company
for the year under review.
(iii) That the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision
of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the company and
for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities.
(iv) That the directors have prepared the accounts for the financial year
ended 31st March, 2012 on a going concern basis.
MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:
In accordance with Clause 49IV(F)(i) of the Listing Agreement, Management
Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review is given as a
separate statement, as Annexure B, which forms a part of this Annual
Report.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
In line to the companys commitment to good corporate governance practices,
your company has complied with all mandatory provisions of corporate
governance as prescribed under clause 49 of the listing agreement with the
Stock Exchanges. A separate report on corporate governance and practicing
Company Secretarys certificate thereon are included as Annexure C, which
forms part of the Annual report.
CEO/CFO CERTIFICATION:
Pursuant to the provisions of clause 49 of the listing agreement, the
CEO/CFO certificate is part of this Annual Report.
AUDITORS AND AUDIT REPORT:
M/s K.D Lath & Company, Chartered Accountants, Rourkela, Statutory Auditors
of the company retires at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General
Meeting of the company. They have confirmed that their re*appointment, if
made, will be within the prescribed limits under section 224(1 B) of the
Companies Act, 1956.
There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in Auditors Report which
require any clarification/explanation. The notes to accounts forming part
of the financial statements are self explanatory and needs no further
explanation.
ACKNOWLEDGMENT:
The Directors place their sincere appreciation for the continued co-
operation, guidance, support and assistance provided during the year by
Bank, Financial Institutions, Government Authorities, Customers and
Suppliers.
Your directors wish to record their appreciation for the exemplary services
rendered by the employees of the company.
Above all, the directors thank the shareholders for their continued
confidence in the management.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
sd/-
Place: Mandiakudar H.K AGRAWAL
Date : 04th September, 2012 Managing Director
Annexure A ANNEXURE TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT:
Statement pursuant to Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read
with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of
Directors) Rules, 1988 and forming part of the Directors Report for the
year ended 31st March 2012.
(A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:
FORM - A
Particulars Current year Previous year
2011-12 2010-11
I. Power and Fuel Consumption
1. Electricity
a. Purchased units (KWH) 17,15,640 22,46,790
Total Amount (Rs.) 1,21,50,500 1,12,71,766
Rate/Unit (Rs./KWH) 7.08 5.02
b. Own Generation
Through Diesel Generator Unit (KWH) N.A. N.A.
Unit per liter of Diesel oil (KWH) N.A. N.A.
Cost/Unit (Rs./KWH) N.A. N.A.
Through Steam Tubing/Generator Units N.A. N.A.
Unit per Liter of Fuel/Oil/Gas N.A. N.A.
Cost/Unit N.A. N.A.
2. Coal (Specify Quality and Where Used)
Quantity (Tones) N.A. N.A.
Total Cost N.A. N.A.
Average Rate N.A. N.A.
3. Light Diesel Oil
Quantity (K liters) N.A. N.A.
Total Amount (Rs.) N.A. N.A.
Average Rate (Rs./Liter) N.A. N.A.
II. Consumption per Unit of Production
Production (MT) 9028.06 8254
Electricity per MT 1345.86 1365.61
(B) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION
FORM - B
I. Research and Development (R & D)
a. Specific areas in which R&D carried out by the Company:
None.
b. Benefits derived as a result of the above R&D:
None.
c. Future plans of action:
None.
d. Expenditure on R & D (Rs. in Lakhs):
* Capital - Nil
* Recurring - Nil
* Total - Nil
* Total R&D expenditure as
percentage of total turn over - Nil
II. Technology, Absorption, adoption and Innovation:
a. Efforts in brief towards technology absorption, adaption and innovation:
None.
b. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts:
None.
c. Imported Technology:
No technology has been imported for the last five years.
(C) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:
Earning : NIL
Outgo (Purchase of Capital Goods) : NIL
On behalf of the Board of Directors
sd/-
Place: Mandiakudar H.K AGRAWAL
Date : 04th September, 2012 Managing Director
Annexure B
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
COMPANY OVERVIEW:
Krishna Ferro Products Limited was incorporated in the year 1982 and
started its commercial production in the year 1985. The Company has
completed its twenty six successful years of operations in the month of
December last year. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing
and sale of ferrous casting. The Company has varied facilities which make
it a unique foundry in the eastern part of the Country. The company aims to
provide its customers, products and services consistently conforming to
clearly established customer requirements at the right time and right cost.
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:
Metal Casting Industry is a Mother Industry. Most of the industries use
cast metal components in some form or another. Industrial revival, after
steep recession, has given boost to foundry industry. Improvement in
infrastructure and power generation in particular shall further increase
the demand of castings.
After service sectors record growth in the last decade, manufacturing
sector is poised to have accelerated growth now due to its potential to
offer employment to growing population. This will obviously, result in
increased demand of castings for sustained and increased growth of economy.
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:
The foundry industry is a core industry producing castings which is basic
input to almost all sectors like automobiles, textiles, engineering,
cement, steel, mining etc.
The Company is likely to maintain a steady growth oriented performance both
in terms of top line and bottom line. The Company will focus its strength
to develop new products in the niche market which will result in enhancing
its margin. The combination of effective manufacturing costs along with
quality systems would give an edge to the Company pricing and quality. Your
Company will continue to focus on expanding market and developing new. The
Company faces stiff competition with new foundries being established and
also with the existing players in the sector. Further instability in the
prices of metals & other inputs and rising interest rates is perceived as a
threat. The continuing power cuts imposed during 2011-12 has badly affected
the production during the year under review and also stands as severe
threat for the coming year.
SEGMENT WISE AND PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE:
The company primarily operates in only one segment i.e. manufacturing of
ferrous casting. It is not possible to classify the products into groups.
OUTLOOK:
With Indian economy on the upward trajectory and with the governments
focus on infrastructure development, core sector industries are likely to
show good growth. In the current year, overall market is expected to grow.
RISKS AND CONCERNS:
Risk is an integral part of the business process. Your company is exposed
to risk arising out of government policies, investment decisions,
inflation, timely payments by customer, increase in input costs and other
operating risks usually associated with Foundry operations. Your company is
aware of the risks associated with the business process and suitable risk
mitigation measures are being taken from time to time.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
The company has an adequate system of internal controls commensurate with
its size and nature of operation to ensure efficiency of operation,
financial reporting, statutory compliances and to ascertain operating
business risks, which is mitigated by regular monitoring and corrective
actions.
Internal Audit of the company has been carried out by M/s SRB & Associates,
Chartered Accountants, Bhubaneswar.
A qualified and independent audit committee regularly reviews the
observations and suggestions of the internal auditors and takes necessary
corrective actions.
DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL
PERFORMANCE:
The Company has performed considerable well during the year under review.
Net Sales turnover and other income for the year was at Rs 3807.36 lakhs.
The profit before depreciation and tax was Rs. 332.78 lakhs which is 13.37%
higher than previous year. In the same manner the net profit for the year
was Rs. 179.06 which is 19.99% higher than the previous year.
SAFETY - HEALTH - ENVIRONMENT:
Your Company is committed for the health and safety of the employees. The
Safety Management System are constantly being monitored and improvised to
compete with changing demands. Regular training and awareness programmes
are also being conducted for the health, hygiene and safety of the
employees. In addition, your Company is regularly complying with all the
conditions of environmental clearance.
HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:
The harmonious and cordial relations with workmen, employee and trade
unions continued this year also. The company believes that the human
resources are the most valuable assets of the company and it believes in
preserving and nurturing these valuable assets. For being abreast with
latest developments the company is maintaining regular interaction with
business and industrial fraternity through prestigious institutions like
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CM), Indian Foundry Association, All
India Induction Furnace Association (AIIFA) and Last but not the least,
Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry. As on 31st March, 2012, the
total number of employees on the rolls of the company was 62.
QUALITY MANAGEMENT:
Your company is committed to supply products and services confirming to the
customers requirements by involving employees, vendors, contractors and
customers, to achieve the vision of being a cost efficient supplier of
quality product. Your Companys ISO 9001: 2008 certification has been
revalidated after proper surveillance audit during the year.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report, are based upon
the data available with the company and on certain assumptions having
regards to the economic conditions, government policies, political
developments within and outside the country. The Management is not in a
position to guarantee the accuracy of the assumptions and the projected
performance of the company in the future. It is, therefore, cautioned that
the actual results may differ from those expressed or implied herein.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
sd/-
Place: Mandiakudar H.K AGRAWAL
Date : 04th September, 2012 Managing Director