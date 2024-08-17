iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishna Ferro Products Ltd Company Summary

2.25
(-4.66%)
Mar 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Krishna Ferro Products Ltd Summary

Krishna Ferro Products Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of ferrous casting. The Companys products for cement plants include shell liners, intermediate, discharge diaphragms, head liners, blow bars, grinding bars, cooler grate plate, hammers, tires, rollers, bucket elevator drum and drag chain links. Its products for railways includes cast steel axle box housing, couplers, base plates, brake shoes and bottom pivot cups. Its products for refractory includes mother mould, plungers, jaw plates, grinding rings and rollers, ball mill liners and manganese steel rotor hammers. Its products for mining sector includes crawler links, tooth points, adapters, track pad sprocket and idler wheel. Its products for steel plants includes grate bars, pallet frame and pallet wheel. Krishna Ferro Products Limited was established and commissioned in 1985, with first casting of an 800Kgs Rope Drum, it is now capable of producing single piece more than 4200Kgs. With its vision to become global provider of reliable, ready to use, cost efficient and high integrity castings to its customers, KFPL has been recognized as a dependable foundry with respect to Quality, Delivery and service by different sectors of Industry. With its commitment for complete satisfaction of its clients and to accept challenges of the Industry, KFPL has successfully developed, manufactured and continuously supplied ferrous casting of most critical nature to many industrial units of repute. The most valuable asset of KFPL is not its facilities or equipments, but the dedicated team of qualified, skilled and experienced personnel, who have been trained and groomed over the years.

