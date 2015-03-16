Krishna Ferro Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
2.66
2.28
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.65
Tax paid
-0.87
-0.78
Working capital
7.29
Other operating items
Operating
8.42
Capital expenditure
0.06
Free cash flow
8.48
Equity raised
9.17
Investing
0
Financing
16.72
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
34.38
