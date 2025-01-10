Krishna Filament Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.79
7.79
7.79
7.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.63
-10.61
-10.64
-10.61
Net Worth
-2.84
-2.82
-2.85
-2.82
Minority Interest
Debt
2.85
2.85
2.85
2.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0
0.03
-4.44
0.03
Fixed Assets
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.34
-0.32
-0.33
-0.32
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.37
0.37
0.38
0.38
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.71
-0.69
-0.71
-0.7
Cash
0.02
0.03
0
0.02
Total Assets
-0.01
0.01
-0.02
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.