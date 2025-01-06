Krishna Filament Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.32
-0.13
-0.05
-0.88
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.02
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.26
-0.04
-0.03
-0.31
Other operating items
Operating
-0.55
-0.17
-0.08
-1.19
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-110.15
Free cash flow
-0.55
-0.17
-0.08
-111.34
Equity raised
-20.62
-20.43
-20.4
-18.35
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.7
3.45
1.17
1.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-15.48
-17.16
-19.32
-128.51
