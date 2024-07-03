Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹10.6
Prev. Close₹10.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹10.6
Day's Low₹10.6
52 Week's High₹11.49
52 Week's Low₹2.29
Book Value₹-3.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.79
7.79
7.79
7.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.63
-10.61
-10.64
-10.61
Net Worth
-2.84
-2.82
-2.85
-2.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.32
-0.13
-0.05
-0.88
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.02
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.26
-0.04
-0.03
-0.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
77.58
64.01
-88.09
2,845.21
EBIT growth
137.82
145.33
-93.72
2,700.38
Net profit growth
119.42
129.4
-94.22
-18.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sumit Gupta
Executive Director & CEO
Bhupat Savajibhai Chaniyara
Executive Director & CFO
Jagdish Zalavadia
Independent Director
Madan Pandey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Krishna Filament Industries Ltd
Summary
Krishna Filament Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Mavi Industries Limited) was incorporated in July, 1988 led by the Promoters of the Company, O P Agarwal, K K Agarwal, S N Agarwal, R K Agarwal and S V Agarwal. Krishna Filaments are Surat- based Textile Group having experience of 30+ years in textile. The Company manufacture warp knitted fabrics, Tricot fabrics and woven Fabrics. It has centralized air-conditioned world-class German technology for knitted fabrics and woven fabrics consisting of latest tricot machines of Karl Mayer brand. The Company came out with a premium public issue of equity shares in Mar.94 to part-finance a project to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture 8-strand ropes at Nashik. The products of the company include synthetic ropes made of polypropylene (PP) and high-density poly ethylene (HDPE) as well as twine and nets made from the same raw material. KFL has entered into a technical collaboration with Daewoo Corporation, South Korea, for the necessary equipment for the formers plant at Nashik.The company came out with a public issue of Optionally Fully Convertible Discounted Debentures (OFCDDs) in Apr.97 to part-finance the expansion programme to increase the capacity of 3 strand ropes to 6800 tpa, 8 strand ropes to 7200 tpa, twines to 4000 tpa and to introduce a new product line, speciality nets (inst. cap. : 3000 tpa). To capitalize on an opportunity created by the closure of several Korean majors in the industry, the company has embarked on expansio
Read More
The Krishna Filament Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd is ₹8.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd is 0 and -3.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishna Filament Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd is ₹2.29 and ₹11.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Krishna Filament Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.55%, 3 Years at 5.45%, 1 Year at 97.26%, 6 Month at 170.25%, 3 Month at 58.97% and 1 Month at 18.66%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.