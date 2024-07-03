Summary

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Mavi Industries Limited) was incorporated in July, 1988 led by the Promoters of the Company, O P Agarwal, K K Agarwal, S N Agarwal, R K Agarwal and S V Agarwal. Krishna Filaments are Surat- based Textile Group having experience of 30+ years in textile. The Company manufacture warp knitted fabrics, Tricot fabrics and woven Fabrics. It has centralized air-conditioned world-class German technology for knitted fabrics and woven fabrics consisting of latest tricot machines of Karl Mayer brand. The Company came out with a premium public issue of equity shares in Mar.94 to part-finance a project to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture 8-strand ropes at Nashik. The products of the company include synthetic ropes made of polypropylene (PP) and high-density poly ethylene (HDPE) as well as twine and nets made from the same raw material. KFL has entered into a technical collaboration with Daewoo Corporation, South Korea, for the necessary equipment for the formers plant at Nashik.The company came out with a public issue of Optionally Fully Convertible Discounted Debentures (OFCDDs) in Apr.97 to part-finance the expansion programme to increase the capacity of 3 strand ropes to 6800 tpa, 8 strand ropes to 7200 tpa, twines to 4000 tpa and to introduce a new product line, speciality nets (inst. cap. : 3000 tpa). To capitalize on an opportunity created by the closure of several Korean majors in the industry, the company has embarked on expansio

