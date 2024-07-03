iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishna Filament Industries Ltd Share Price

10.6
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:18:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.6
  • Day's High10.6
  • 52 Wk High11.49
  • Prev. Close10.81
  • Day's Low10.6
  • 52 Wk Low 2.29
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

10.6

Prev. Close

10.81

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

10.6

Day's Low

10.6

52 Week's High

11.49

52 Week's Low

2.29

Book Value

-3.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.47%

Foreign: 22.47%

Indian: 39.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.65%

Institutions: 0.65%

Non-Institutions: 36.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.79

7.79

7.79

7.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.63

-10.61

-10.64

-10.61

Net Worth

-2.84

-2.82

-2.85

-2.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.32

-0.13

-0.05

-0.88

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.02

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.26

-0.04

-0.03

-0.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

77.58

64.01

-88.09

2,845.21

EBIT growth

137.82

145.33

-93.72

2,700.38

Net profit growth

119.42

129.4

-94.22

-18.21

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Krishna Filament Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sumit Gupta

Executive Director & CEO

Bhupat Savajibhai Chaniyara

Executive Director & CFO

Jagdish Zalavadia

Independent Director

Madan Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Krishna Filament Industries Ltd

Summary

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Mavi Industries Limited) was incorporated in July, 1988 led by the Promoters of the Company, O P Agarwal, K K Agarwal, S N Agarwal, R K Agarwal and S V Agarwal. Krishna Filaments are Surat- based Textile Group having experience of 30+ years in textile. The Company manufacture warp knitted fabrics, Tricot fabrics and woven Fabrics. It has centralized air-conditioned world-class German technology for knitted fabrics and woven fabrics consisting of latest tricot machines of Karl Mayer brand. The Company came out with a premium public issue of equity shares in Mar.94 to part-finance a project to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture 8-strand ropes at Nashik. The products of the company include synthetic ropes made of polypropylene (PP) and high-density poly ethylene (HDPE) as well as twine and nets made from the same raw material. KFL has entered into a technical collaboration with Daewoo Corporation, South Korea, for the necessary equipment for the formers plant at Nashik.The company came out with a public issue of Optionally Fully Convertible Discounted Debentures (OFCDDs) in Apr.97 to part-finance the expansion programme to increase the capacity of 3 strand ropes to 6800 tpa, 8 strand ropes to 7200 tpa, twines to 4000 tpa and to introduce a new product line, speciality nets (inst. cap. : 3000 tpa). To capitalize on an opportunity created by the closure of several Korean majors in the industry, the company has embarked on expansio
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Krishna Filament Industries Ltd share price today?

The Krishna Filament Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd is ₹8.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd is 0 and -3.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishna Filament Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd is ₹2.29 and ₹11.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd?

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.55%, 3 Years at 5.45%, 1 Year at 97.26%, 6 Month at 170.25%, 3 Month at 58.97% and 1 Month at 18.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.44 %
Institutions - 0.65 %
Public - 36.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Krishna Filament Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

