Krishna Filament Industries Ltd Summary

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Mavi Industries Limited) was incorporated in July, 1988 led by the Promoters of the Company, O P Agarwal, K K Agarwal, S N Agarwal, R K Agarwal and S V Agarwal. Krishna Filaments are Surat- based Textile Group having experience of 30+ years in textile. The Company manufacture warp knitted fabrics, Tricot fabrics and woven Fabrics. It has centralized air-conditioned world-class German technology for knitted fabrics and woven fabrics consisting of latest tricot machines of Karl Mayer brand. The Company came out with a premium public issue of equity shares in Mar.94 to part-finance a project to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture 8-strand ropes at Nashik. The products of the company include synthetic ropes made of polypropylene (PP) and high-density poly ethylene (HDPE) as well as twine and nets made from the same raw material. KFL has entered into a technical collaboration with Daewoo Corporation, South Korea, for the necessary equipment for the formers plant at Nashik.The company came out with a public issue of Optionally Fully Convertible Discounted Debentures (OFCDDs) in Apr.97 to part-finance the expansion programme to increase the capacity of 3 strand ropes to 6800 tpa, 8 strand ropes to 7200 tpa, twines to 4000 tpa and to introduce a new product line, speciality nets (inst. cap. : 3000 tpa). To capitalize on an opportunity created by the closure of several Korean majors in the industry, the company has embarked on expansion in the lines from 6900 TPA to 20000 TPA.During 1998-99, the company increased its installed capacity of Synthetic Ropes to 21000 MT.