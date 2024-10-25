iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd Board Meeting

9.29
(4.97%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Krishna Fil. Ind CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Krishna Filament Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Krishna Filament Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 Results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
Krishna Filament Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation scheduled to be held on Friday 24.05.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Krishna Filament Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 10.02.2024 Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. 10.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Krishna Fil. Ind: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Krishna Filament Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.