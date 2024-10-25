|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Krishna Filament Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Krishna Filament Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 Results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Krishna Filament Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation scheduled to be held on Friday 24.05.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Krishna Filament Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 10.02.2024 Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. 10.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
