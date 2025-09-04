No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.4
2.4
2.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
1.66
0.16
-0.2
Net Worth
4.06
2.56
2.2
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
445.3
|18.47
|1,88,153.46
|2,204
|6.51
|7,544
|31.45
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
743.05
|24.64
|1,66,980.17
|1,862
|0.66
|24,264
|312.42
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
207.1
|6.57
|38,036.64
|1,063.86
|3.86
|3,806.94
|98.25
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
248
|49.01
|23,982.2
|134.28
|0.59
|516.37
|27.55
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
1,699.3
|55.42
|12,542.27
|67.95
|0.37
|850.78
|216.11
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
JAGDISH PARSHOTAMBHAI KATARIYA
Executive Director
Navinbhai Katariya
Non Executive Director
Anjali Hukambhai Jeshani
Independent Director
Anandbhai Nalinbhai Pathak
Independent Director
Nikita Gaurav Tank
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Gupta
Plot No.4345 GIDC Phase-III,
Dared Udhyognagar,
Gujarat - 361009
Tel: +91 78620 60996
Website: http://www.krupalumetals.com
Email: compliance@krupalumetals.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
