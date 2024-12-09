Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.11
2.11
2.11
1.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.59
0.61
0.62
0.08
Net Worth
2.7
2.72
2.73
1.63
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.7
2.72
2.73
1.64
Fixed Assets
1.94
2.1
2.05
1.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.57
0.51
0.53
0.35
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.27
0.25
0.24
0.15
Debtor Days
58.94
Other Current Assets
0.3
0.26
0.29
0.2
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.2
0.11
0.16
0.04
Total Assets
2.71
2.72
2.74
1.65
No Record Found
