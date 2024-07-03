iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd Share Price

30.37
(0.00%)
Dec 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.37
  • Day's High30.37
  • 52 Wk High30.37
  • Prev. Close30.37
  • Day's Low30.37
  • 52 Wk Low 10.73
  • Turnover (lac)5.46
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.79
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

30.37

Prev. Close

30.37

Turnover(Lac.)

5.46

Day's High

30.37

Day's Low

30.37

52 Week's High

30.37

52 Week's Low

10.73

Book Value

12.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

arrow

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:04 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.92%

Non-Promoter- 35.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.11

2.11

2.11

1.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.59

0.61

0.62

0.08

Net Worth

2.7

2.72

2.73

1.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

0.92

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

0

As % of sales

0

Employee costs

-0.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

0

Depreciation

-0.16

Tax paid

0

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

178.85

02,035.760.8601.171.47

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

121.7

405.671,959.372.706.294.25

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

244.5

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Lucent Industries Ltd

585

0877.5-0.13009.43

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.25

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Chandramouleeswaran Krishnan.

Whole-time Director

Palanivelammal

Whole-time Director

Chandra Sekaran Krishnan

Independent Director

Sathyaseelan Thavasiappan

Independent Director

Manikannan Sekar.

Independent Director

Meganathan Ethiraj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd

Summary

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 22, 2013 issued by Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore. Currently, the Company is engaged in education space and specializes in the TEST PREP segment including Banking courses, Master of Business Administration Entrance Exams, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Accounting and Professional Courses like Chartered Accountant (CA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Company Secretary (CS) and it is expanding to include various other TEST PREP courses under its belt.The Companys operations are increasingly dependent on IT systems and the management of information. Increasing digital interactions with customers, suppliers and consumers place even greater emphasis on need for secure and reliable IT systems and infrastructure, and careful management of the information that is in Companys possession.The Company operates in the field of Education, Test preparation segment and their related products. Research and Development (R&D) plays a pivotal role in innovation and invention of new courses. New courses development is a priority for the Company as needs of students/ consumers is constantly changing globally. Apart from new Courses development, the Company develops and upgrade existing courses. Company is ISO 9001:2015 certificed for Quality Management System to provide skill improvement services and eff
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd is ₹6.40 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd is 0 and 2.37 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd is ₹10.73 and ₹30.37 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd?

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.61%, 3 Years at 31.03%, 1 Year at 94.31%, 6 Month at 97.98%, 3 Month at 102.47% and 1 Month at 40.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.92 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.