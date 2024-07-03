Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹30.37
Prev. Close₹30.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.46
Day's High₹30.37
Day's Low₹30.37
52 Week's High₹30.37
52 Week's Low₹10.73
Book Value₹12.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.11
2.11
2.11
1.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.59
0.61
0.62
0.08
Net Worth
2.7
2.72
2.73
1.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
0.92
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
0
As % of sales
0
Employee costs
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
0
Depreciation
-0.16
Tax paid
0
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
178.85
|0
|2,035.76
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
121.7
|405.67
|1,959.37
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
244.5
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
585
|0
|877.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.25
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Chandramouleeswaran Krishnan.
Whole-time Director
Palanivelammal
Whole-time Director
Chandra Sekaran Krishnan
Independent Director
Sathyaseelan Thavasiappan
Independent Director
Manikannan Sekar.
Independent Director
Meganathan Ethiraj
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd
Summary
Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 22, 2013 issued by Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore. Currently, the Company is engaged in education space and specializes in the TEST PREP segment including Banking courses, Master of Business Administration Entrance Exams, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Accounting and Professional Courses like Chartered Accountant (CA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Company Secretary (CS) and it is expanding to include various other TEST PREP courses under its belt.The Companys operations are increasingly dependent on IT systems and the management of information. Increasing digital interactions with customers, suppliers and consumers place even greater emphasis on need for secure and reliable IT systems and infrastructure, and careful management of the information that is in Companys possession.The Company operates in the field of Education, Test preparation segment and their related products. Research and Development (R&D) plays a pivotal role in innovation and invention of new courses. New courses development is a priority for the Company as needs of students/ consumers is constantly changing globally. Apart from new Courses development, the Company develops and upgrade existing courses. Company is ISO 9001:2015 certificed for Quality Management System to provide skill improvement services and eff
Read More
The Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd is ₹6.40 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd is 0 and 2.37 as of 09 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd is ₹10.73 and ₹30.37 as of 09 Dec ‘24
Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.61%, 3 Years at 31.03%, 1 Year at 94.31%, 6 Month at 97.98%, 3 Month at 102.47% and 1 Month at 40.60%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.