Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
206.95
|0
|2,243.49
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
106.95
|374.83
|1,810.45
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
236.95
|80.72
|1,688.2
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
585
|0
|885
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
389.85
|20.06
|715.26
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
No Record Found
