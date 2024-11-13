iifl-logo-icon 1
Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

Kuberan Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider approve and take on record the Un Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. b) To consider the general business of the company. Copy of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the half year and year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Auditors Review Report thereon, Statement of Assets and Liabilities and declaration pursuant to the second provision to the Regulation to the Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.and considered the general business of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year and Financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting and results for the year ended 31 march 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

