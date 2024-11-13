|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider approve and take on record the Un Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. b) To consider the general business of the company. Copy of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the half year and year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Auditors Review Report thereon, Statement of Assets and Liabilities and declaration pursuant to the second provision to the Regulation to the Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.and considered the general business of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year and Financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting and results for the year ended 31 march 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.