Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider approve and take on record the Un Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. b) To consider the general business of the company. Copy of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the half year and year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Auditors Review Report thereon, Statement of Assets and Liabilities and declaration pursuant to the second provision to the Regulation to the Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.and considered the general business of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)