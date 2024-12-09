Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

The Company is engaged in education space and specialises in the TEST PREP segment including Banking courses, Master of Business Administration Entrance Exams, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Accounting and Professional Courses like Chartered Accountant (CA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Company Secretary (CS) and it is expanding to include various other TEST PREP courses under its belt.

The online platform providers play a pivotal role in the online education ecosystem. Initially, the platform served as enablers by connecting prospective students and content providers. In recent times, the platform providers have increasingly played the role of content providers and curators. Online education in India has a mix of dedicated online only and offline players with an online presence. C2C business models have also emerged where the platform connects prospective teachers and students. B2B offerings are prevalent in higher education, where institutions offer degree/diploma courses to students through their own platforms or third-party aggregators.

OPPORTUNITY & SECTOR-WISE OUTLOOK

The factors driving the growth of the education space. Accelerated by increasing smart phone users and the shift to digital learning models, the edtech industry in India is expected to reach $30 billion in size in the next ten years.The sector was already witnessing huge traction but with COVID-pandemic led lockdown, the edtech industry has witnessed exponential growth. Because of the growth, the edtech industry has garnered the interest of investors globally. In 2020 alone, the detach sector received $16.1B in VC funding, a 32x increase from 500M received in 2010. India has emerged to be among the top three countries in the world after China and the USA to get the most venture capital funding in the edtech sector.

SEGMENT

The primary segment that your Company operates in is field of Education , Test preperation segment and their related products. During the year under review, income from operations stood at Rs.95,42,364/- and Profit after tax stood at Rs. (1,41,679/-.)

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATION FRONT

The Company is maintaining good relations with its employees and currently employs about Seven employees in all categories. The Company values and understands the need for continuous growth and development of its people to have greater productivity and provide job satisfaction and also equip them to meet growing organizational challenges.

Your Company has genuine concern and top priority for safety and welfare of its employees.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has proper and adequate system of internal audit and controls which ensure that all the assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that all transactions are authorized, recorded, and reported correctly.

The Company continuously strives to improve upon/evolve and implement best practices with a view to strengthen the internal control systems. The Company has assigned Audit committee. Regular internal checks are carried out to ensure that the responsibilities are discharged effectively. All major findings and suggestions arising out of audit committee are reported and reviewed by the Audit Committee. The Management ensures implementation of these suggestions and reviews them periodically.

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

Research and Development (R&D) plays a pivotal role in innovation and invention of new courses. New courses development is always a priority for the Company as needs of students/consumers is constantly changing globally. Apart from new Courses development, its paramount for Education company to develop and upgrade existing Courses. Investment on research and development (R&D) is never wasted as the right kind of product and breakthrough can help the company to have an edge over competitors. Your Company emboldens R&D to cater to the need of our student customers.

ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES

The Company is constantly engaged in upgrading our processes by adopting to best available technology, which is environmentally sustainable and safe to operate. The primary focus of the Company has been clean environment solution. Our aim is to have processes that have ‘zero impact on employees and the environment. We follow efficient processes by using minimum energy and systems.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATION PERFORMANCE

The Company has all the plans for tight budgetary control on key operational performance indication with judicious deployment of funds without resorting to any kind of borrowing wherever possible.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis may be forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable security laws or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could, however, differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Important factors that could make a difference to the companys operations include global and domestic demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, raw material cost and availability and changes in government regulations and tax structure, economic development within India and the countries with which the company has business contacts and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward - looking statements, which may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.

