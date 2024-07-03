Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd Summary

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 22, 2013 issued by Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore. Currently, the Company is engaged in education space and specializes in the TEST PREP segment including Banking courses, Master of Business Administration Entrance Exams, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Accounting and Professional Courses like Chartered Accountant (CA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Company Secretary (CS) and it is expanding to include various other TEST PREP courses under its belt.The Companys operations are increasingly dependent on IT systems and the management of information. Increasing digital interactions with customers, suppliers and consumers place even greater emphasis on need for secure and reliable IT systems and infrastructure, and careful management of the information that is in Companys possession.The Company operates in the field of Education, Test preparation segment and their related products. Research and Development (R&D) plays a pivotal role in innovation and invention of new courses. New courses development is a priority for the Company as needs of students/ consumers is constantly changing globally. Apart from new Courses development, the Company develops and upgrade existing courses. Company is ISO 9001:2015 certificed for Quality Management System to provide skill improvement services and efforts are made to update and upgrade the faculty by virtue of training & development so that the training can be imparted according to the requirement of courses and the new developments.Apart from this, it provide services through online teaching and classroom which allows student to engage in self pace learning. The Company also offer short term courses and test series-based courses which have been designed specifically to provide education in simple and lucid manner. It deliver and support their education channels through digital features, including recorded video lecturesand integrated test and assessment via Kuberan Global Edu Solutions App which include online assessment and test series.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 5,58,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 1.11 Crore in March, 2021.