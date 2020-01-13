Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
2.76
2.76
2.76
2.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.75
-4.56
-4.24
-4.04
Net Worth
-1.99
-1.8
-1.48
-1.28
Minority Interest
Debt
1.09
1.16
1.04
0.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.9
-0.64
-0.44
-0.48
Fixed Assets
0.35
0.42
0.44
0.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.27
-1.09
-0.94
-0.99
Inventories
0.04
0.04
0.13
0.16
Inventory Days
110.02
24.15
67.14
77.51
Sundry Debtors
0
0.04
0.13
0.12
Debtor Days
0
24.15
67.14
58.13
Other Current Assets
0.09
0.14
0.09
0.09
Sundry Creditors
-0.31
-0.16
-0.15
-0.19
Creditor Days
852.7
96.63
77.47
92.04
Other Current Liabilities
-1.09
-1.15
-1.14
-1.17
Cash
0.03
0.02
0.07
0.03
Total Assets
-0.89
-0.65
-0.43
-0.48
