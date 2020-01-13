iifl-logo-icon 1
Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd Balance Sheet

40.75
(4.89%)
Jan 13, 2020

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

2.76

2.76

2.76

2.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.75

-4.56

-4.24

-4.04

Net Worth

-1.99

-1.8

-1.48

-1.28

Minority Interest

Debt

1.09

1.16

1.04

0.8

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.9

-0.64

-0.44

-0.48

Fixed Assets

0.35

0.42

0.44

0.48

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.27

-1.09

-0.94

-0.99

Inventories

0.04

0.04

0.13

0.16

Inventory Days

110.02

24.15

67.14

77.51

Sundry Debtors

0

0.04

0.13

0.12

Debtor Days

0

24.15

67.14

58.13

Other Current Assets

0.09

0.14

0.09

0.09

Sundry Creditors

-0.31

-0.16

-0.15

-0.19

Creditor Days

852.7

96.63

77.47

92.04

Other Current Liabilities

-1.09

-1.15

-1.14

-1.17

Cash

0.03

0.02

0.07

0.03

Total Assets

-0.89

-0.65

-0.43

-0.48

