iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.75
(4.89%)
Jan 13, 2020|01:52:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.13

0.6

0.7

0.75

yoy growth (%)

-78.04

-14.48

-6.19

-19.06

Raw materials

-0.09

-0.45

-0.5

-0.57

As % of sales

72.83

74.69

71.68

76.07

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.19

-0.17

-0.12

As % of sales

71.84

31.87

24.32

16.27

Other costs

-0.18

-0.24

-0.2

-0.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

141.46

40.2

29.36

29.39

Operating profit

-0.24

-0.28

-0.17

-0.16

OPM

-186.14

-46.77

-25.37

-21.74

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.07

-0.08

-0.12

Interest expense

0

-0.03

0

0

Other income

0.12

0.06

0.06

0.13

Profit before tax

-0.18

-0.32

-0.19

-0.15

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.18

-0.32

-0.19

-0.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.18

-0.32

-0.19

-0.15

yoy growth (%)

-41.59

65.69

26.32

-237.97

NPM

-143.01

-53.76

-27.74

-20.6

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.