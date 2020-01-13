Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.13
0.6
0.7
0.75
yoy growth (%)
-78.04
-14.48
-6.19
-19.06
Raw materials
-0.09
-0.45
-0.5
-0.57
As % of sales
72.83
74.69
71.68
76.07
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.19
-0.17
-0.12
As % of sales
71.84
31.87
24.32
16.27
Other costs
-0.18
-0.24
-0.2
-0.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
141.46
40.2
29.36
29.39
Operating profit
-0.24
-0.28
-0.17
-0.16
OPM
-186.14
-46.77
-25.37
-21.74
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.08
-0.12
Interest expense
0
-0.03
0
0
Other income
0.12
0.06
0.06
0.13
Profit before tax
-0.18
-0.32
-0.19
-0.15
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.18
-0.32
-0.19
-0.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.18
-0.32
-0.19
-0.15
yoy growth (%)
-41.59
65.69
26.32
-237.97
NPM
-143.01
-53.76
-27.74
-20.6
