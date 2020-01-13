Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.18
-0.32
-0.19
-0.15
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.08
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.19
-0.24
0.1
0.11
Other operating items
Operating
-0.44
-0.64
-0.17
-0.16
Capital expenditure
0
0.04
0.04
0
Free cash flow
-0.44
-0.59
-0.13
-0.16
Equity raised
-9.12
-8.47
-8.08
-7.61
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.06
2.2
1.84
1.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9.63
-6.86
-6.38
-6.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.