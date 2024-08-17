iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd Share Price

40.75
(4.89%)
Jan 13, 2020|01:52:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

38.85

Prev. Close

38.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.49

Day's High

40.75

Day's Low

38.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-7.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.25

P/E

4.41

EPS

9.23

Divi. Yield

0

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:41 AM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.78%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 81.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

2.76

2.76

2.76

2.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.75

-4.56

-4.24

-4.04

Net Worth

-1.99

-1.8

-1.48

-1.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.13

0.6

0.7

0.75

yoy growth (%)

-78.04

-14.48

-6.19

-19.06

Raw materials

-0.09

-0.45

-0.5

-0.57

As % of sales

72.83

74.69

71.68

76.07

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.19

-0.17

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.18

-0.32

-0.19

-0.15

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.07

-0.08

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.19

-0.24

0.1

0.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-78.04

-14.48

-6.19

-19.06

Op profit growth

-12.61

57.6

9.5

-370.88

EBIT growth

-36.78

50.88

25.62

-613.3

Net profit growth

-41.59

65.69

26.32

-237.97

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Jiten S Choksey

Director

Subhash Mayekar

Director

Omprakash Yadav

Director

Kamlesh Dubey

Director

Rushali Vijay Chaulkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd

Summary

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Co Ltd on 16th April 1981. The Company is a manufacturing company engaged in business of supplying wire mesh products to a spectrum of industries spanning pharmaceuticals, OEMs, textile yarn manufacturers, sieves and strainers, agriculture filter manufacturers and so on.During FY 2018, the Company entered into related party transaction with Kumar Wire Mesh Pte Ltd at a monthly rent of Rs.50,000/- prior to Companies Act, 2013.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.