Summary

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Co Ltd on 16th April 1981. The Company is a manufacturing company engaged in business of supplying wire mesh products to a spectrum of industries spanning pharmaceuticals, OEMs, textile yarn manufacturers, sieves and strainers, agriculture filter manufacturers and so on.During FY 2018, the Company entered into related party transaction with Kumar Wire Mesh Pte Ltd at a monthly rent of Rs.50,000/- prior to Companies Act, 2013.

Read More