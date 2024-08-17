Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹38.85
Prev. Close₹38.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.49
Day's High₹40.75
Day's Low₹38.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-7.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.25
P/E4.41
EPS9.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
2.76
2.76
2.76
2.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.75
-4.56
-4.24
-4.04
Net Worth
-1.99
-1.8
-1.48
-1.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.13
0.6
0.7
0.75
yoy growth (%)
-78.04
-14.48
-6.19
-19.06
Raw materials
-0.09
-0.45
-0.5
-0.57
As % of sales
72.83
74.69
71.68
76.07
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.19
-0.17
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.18
-0.32
-0.19
-0.15
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.08
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.19
-0.24
0.1
0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-78.04
-14.48
-6.19
-19.06
Op profit growth
-12.61
57.6
9.5
-370.88
EBIT growth
-36.78
50.88
25.62
-613.3
Net profit growth
-41.59
65.69
26.32
-237.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Jiten S Choksey
Director
Subhash Mayekar
Director
Omprakash Yadav
Director
Kamlesh Dubey
Director
Rushali Vijay Chaulkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd
Summary
Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Co Ltd on 16th April 1981. The Company is a manufacturing company engaged in business of supplying wire mesh products to a spectrum of industries spanning pharmaceuticals, OEMs, textile yarn manufacturers, sieves and strainers, agriculture filter manufacturers and so on.During FY 2018, the Company entered into related party transaction with Kumar Wire Mesh Pte Ltd at a monthly rent of Rs.50,000/- prior to Companies Act, 2013.
