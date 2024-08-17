iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd Company Summary

40.75
(4.89%)
Jan 13, 2020|01:52:49 PM

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd Summary

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Co Ltd on 16th April 1981. The Company is a manufacturing company engaged in business of supplying wire mesh products to a spectrum of industries spanning pharmaceuticals, OEMs, textile yarn manufacturers, sieves and strainers, agriculture filter manufacturers and so on.During FY 2018, the Company entered into related party transaction with Kumar Wire Mesh Pte Ltd at a monthly rent of Rs.50,000/- prior to Companies Act, 2013.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.