Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company Ltd Management Discussions

Industrial Structure and Development

The Company is engaged in supplying wire mesh products to a spectrum of industries, panning pharmaceuticals, OEMs, textile yarn manufacturers, sieves and strainers, agriculture, filter manufacturers and so on.

Opportunity and Threats

KUMAR WIRE CLOTH MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED is a manufacturing Company, engaged in supplying wire mesh products to a spectrum of industries spanning, pharmaceuticals, OEMs, textile yarn manufacturers, sieves and strainers, agriculture, filter manufacturers, etc.

Outlook

In view of the Opportunities and threats as detailed above and considering the all round efforts made by the Company to improve its Bottom Line, the outlook seems to be promising.

Risk & Concern

Uncertainties in business has been a matter of concern and thus the management is fully devoted in the preparation to take corrective measures to safeguard the risks associated with the present operations of the Company.

Discussion on financial performance with respect to Operational performance

The income of the Company was Rs. 13.56 lakh in the current year as compared to Rs.60.43 lakh in the previous year. The net loss of the Company was Rs. (18.97) lakh in the current year as compared to net Loss Rs. (32.49) lakh in the previous year.

Cautionary Statement

Readers are cautioned that this Management Discussion and Analysis may contain certain forward looking statements based on various assumptions on the Companys present and future business strategies and the environment in which it operates.

The Companys actual performance may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statement as important factors could influence Companys operations such as effect of political conditions in India and abroad, economic development, new regulations and Government policies and such other factors beyond the control of the Company that may impact the businesses as well as its ability to implement the strategies.