Dear Members,

Directors are pleased to present their Thirty Six Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company along with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2018.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Companys financial performance for the year ended 31st March, 2018 is summarized below:

Particulars For the year ended 31.03.2018 For the year ended 31.03.2017 (inLakhs) (inLakhs) (As per Ind AS) Revenue from operations 13,56,225 60,43,422 Other Income 12,91,992 6,76,961 Total Revenue 26,48,217 67,20,383 Profit/(Loss) before Tax (1,89,738) (32,49,413) Less: Tax Expenses - - Profit/(Loss) for the year (1,89,738) (32,49,413)

2. RESERVES

Your Directors do not propose to transfer any amount to General Reserve.

3. ADOPTION OF INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS (Ind AS)

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), vide its notification in the Official Gazette dated February 16, 2015, notified applicability of Ind AS to a certain class of Companies. Accordingly, Ind AS was applicable to your Company for the accounting period beginning April 1, 2017 with a transition date on April 1, 2016. Your Company has adopted the Ind AS and the financial statements comply with all aspects with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) [Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015] and other relevant provisions of the Act. The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and the transition date opening balance sheet as at April 1, 2016 included in the Ind AS financial statements, are based on the previously issued statutory financial statements for the years ended March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2016 prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 (as amended) and adjustments to those financial statements for the differences in accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to the Ind AS.

4. PERFORMANCE AND AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY:

The year under review was not satisfactory for the company due to the difficult market conditions and effects of demonetization, the Company has made loss of Rs. 18,97,738/- (previous year loss of Rs. 32,49,413/-).

The performance and outlook of the Company has been discussed in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which is forming part of the Annual report

5. CHANGES IN NATURE OF BUSINESS AND REVISION IN THE BOARDS REPORT

It is proposed to diversify in the business of building contractors and trading building materials, trading in agro-products and food products and all kinds of chemicals which are covered under the Object clause No. 97, 99 and 109. Except the above there is no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year. There is no revision made in the Boards Report and whatever submitted herewith is the final report.

6. REPORT ON PERFORMANCE OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

During the year under review, your Company did not have any subsidiary, associate and joint venture Company.

7. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and amended rules thereafter. The question of non-compliance of the relevant provisions of the law relating to acceptance of deposit does not arise.

8. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

i. Directors

Mr. Jiten Sushil Choksey (DIN 00342706), Director will retire by rotation and being eligible and not being disqualified under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013, offers himself for re-appointment.

Mr. Jiten Sushil Choksey (DIN 00342706) is appointed as the Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years with effect from 23rd August, 2018 to 22nd August, 2023.

Except of the above there is no other appointment, resignation, disqualification during the year under review.

ii. Declaration by an Independent Director(s)

The Company has received all the necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of the Listing Regulations

iii. Annual Evaluation of Board

In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, and that of its Committee and other Directors. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, and also as per the Guidance Notes issued by SEBI vide its Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2017/004 dated 5th January, 2017 covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

9. BOARD AND COMMITTEES

During the Financial year, total 3 (Three) meetings of the Board of Directors were held on 30/05/2017,11/08/2017 and 14/02/2018.

The 35th Annual General meeting of the Company was held on 29th September, 2017 for the financial year 2016-2017

10. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by your Directors they make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3)(c)of the Companies Act, 2013 and hereby confirm that:-

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b. the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied consistently and made Judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2018 and of the loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c. the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. the annual accounts havebeen prepared on a going concern basis; and the directors have laid down proper systems financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

e. the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

11. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The board has constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations on 30th May,2016.The Board has in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, formulated the policy setting out the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and policy relating to remuneration for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees. There has been no change in the policy during the year.

12. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The composition of an Audit Committee is of three Independent Directors as follows:

1. Mr. Subash Mayekar -Independent Director (Chairman of the Committee)

2. Mr. Kamlesh Dubey - Independent Director

3. Mrs. Rushali Chaulkar - Independent Director

13. VIGIL MECHANISM POLICY FOR THE DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

The Company promotes ethical behaviour in all its business activities and has put in place a mechanism for reporting illegal and unethical behaviour.

The Board of Directors of the Company have, pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, framed "Vigil Mechanism Policy" for Directors and employees of the Company to provide a mechanism which ensures adequate safeguards to employees and Directors from any victimization on raising of concerns of any violations of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any, financial statements and reports, etc.

14. RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

The Board is of the opinion that there exist no risk threatening the existence of the Company and it discusses the various risks namely business, finance and legal from time to time and takes corrective actions as and when required.

15. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo etc. are given as under:

Energy Conservation: N.A.

Technology Absorption: N.A.

Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo: Nil

16. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

Adequate internal control systems commensurate with the nature of the Companys business, size and complexity of its operations are in place. It has been operating satisfactorily.

17. ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has an adequate system for internal financial controls which commensurate with its size and nature of business. Detailed procedures are in place to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against losses, all transactions authorized, recorded and appropriately reported. The internal control system is monitored and evaluated by an Internal Auditor at every quarter and the Audit Committee discusses in details the Internal Audit Report at quarterly meeting. No material issues in relation to the adequacy of Companys control systems were raised during the year.

18. AUDITORS

(i) STATUTORY AUDITOR

Amar Bafna & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai had tendered their resignation as Statutory Auditor of the Company vide their letter dated 14th July, 2018.

Kulkarni Shekhawat & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Registration Number W100116), Statutory Auditors of the Company hold office as Auditors only upto the conclusion of the Thirty-Sixth Annual General Meeting and being eligible have expressed their willingness to continue till the conclusion of Forty-first Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2023. The Board recommends their reappointment to the members.

The Auditors have confirmed their willingness and eligibility as required under Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(ii) SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Actand the rules framed there under, the Board has appointed Jain Anil & Associates, Company Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2017-18. The Report of the Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 is annexed herewith.

19. GREEN INITIATIVES

Pursuant to Sections 101 and 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has sent Annual Report through electronic mode(email) to all the shareholders who have registered their email addresses with the Company or with the Depository to receive the Annual Report through electronic mode and initiated steps to reduce consumption of paper. For members who have not registered their email addresses, physical copies will be sent through a permitted mode.

20. HUMAN RESOURCES

Employees are considered to be team members being one of the most critical resources in the business which maximize the effectiveness of the Organization. Human resources build the Enterprise and the sense of belonging would inculcate the spirit of dedication and loyalty amongst them towards strengthening the Companys Polices and Systems. The Company maintains healthy, cordial and harmonious relations with all personnel and thereby enhancing the contributory value of the Human Resources.

21. ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Company conducts operations in such a manner, so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliance environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources. There was no accident during the year.

22. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE FINANCIAL YEAR END OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATES

Except as disclosed elsewhere in this report, no material changes and commitments which could affect the Companys financial position have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and date of this report

23. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS AND SECURITIES

The Company has taken loan from Director of the Company during the year. The details of loans given are given in the notes to Financial Statements.

24. PARTICULAR OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES

The Company has entered into the related party transaction with Kumar Wire Mesh Private Limited at a monthly rent of Rs.50,000/- prior to the Companies Act, 2013. The terms of contract are at arms length and in the ordinary course of business. Since there are a single related party transaction the details in the format Form AOC- 2 has not been given.

25. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND OTHER DISCLOSURES AS PER RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014.

There was no employee in the Company pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

26. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION &REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013.

The Disclosure under Sexual harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company as it does not have requisite number of employees.

27. GENERAL DISCLOSURES

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting isrequired in respect of the following items as there were notransactions on these items during the year under review:

1. The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section 43(a)(ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

2. The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 54(l)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

3. The Company has not issued any equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 62(l)(b) of the Act read with Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

4. During the year under review, there were no instances of non-exercising of voting rights in respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Act read with Rule 16(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

5. No orders have been passed by any Regulator or Court or Tribunal which can have an impacton the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

28. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation to all the stakeholders for their services received during the year.