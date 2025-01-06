Kush Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.29
1.4
-0.23
-1.28
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.1
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.07
-0.62
0.67
0.03
Other operating items
Operating
-0.46
0.69
0.33
-1.31
Capital expenditure
0
-0.06
-0.04
-10.09
Free cash flow
-0.46
0.63
0.28
-11.4
Equity raised
-52.95
-55.52
-54.81
-44.16
Investing
0.01
0
0
0.01
Financing
28.56
30.43
31.67
30.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-24.84
-24.46
-22.86
-25.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.