Kush Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.87
(-3.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Kush Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.29

1.4

-0.23

-1.28

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.1

-0.07

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.07

-0.62

0.67

0.03

Other operating items

Operating

-0.46

0.69

0.33

-1.31

Capital expenditure

0

-0.06

-0.04

-10.09

Free cash flow

-0.46

0.63

0.28

-11.4

Equity raised

-52.95

-55.52

-54.81

-44.16

Investing

0.01

0

0

0.01

Financing

28.56

30.43

31.67

30.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-24.84

-24.46

-22.86

-25.46

