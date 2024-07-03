iifl-logo-icon 1
Kush Industries Ltd Share Price

10.29
(0.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:54:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.23
  • Day's High10.44
  • 52 Wk High17.05
  • Prev. Close10.23
  • Day's Low10.02
  • 52 Wk Low 5.86
  • Turnover (lac)0.84
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4.51
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kush Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

10.23

Prev. Close

10.23

Turnover(Lac.)

0.84

Day's High

10.44

Day's Low

10.02

52 Week's High

17.05

52 Week's Low

5.86

Book Value

-4.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.69

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kush Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Kush Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kush Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:04 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.11%

Non-Promoter- 2.78%

Institutions: 2.78%

Non-Institutions: 40.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kush Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.85

14.85

14.85

14.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.12

-24.44

-24.3

-26.77

Net Worth

-7.27

-9.59

-9.45

-11.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.02

0.33

1.28

1.35

yoy growth (%)

-93.14

-74.14

-5.12

195.91

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.39

-0.06

-0.54

As % of sales

95.26

119.77

5.04

40.15

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.19

-0.61

-0.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.29

1.4

-0.23

-1.28

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.1

-0.07

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.07

-0.62

0.67

0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.14

-74.14

-5.12

195.91

Op profit growth

-59.42

96.72

-74.03

223.1

EBIT growth

-120.88

-711.99

-81.97

313.88

Net profit growth

-120.99

-706.43

-81.87

840.8

No Record Found

Kush Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kush Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Mansukh K Virani

Non Executive Director

Kiran M Virani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhoomi S Shah

Independent Director

Vivek Singhal

Non Executive Director

HIREN BIPINBHAI HIRPARA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kush Industries Ltd

Summary

Kush Industries Ltd (formerly known SNS Textiles Limited) was incorporated as a public limited company on 4 March, 1992 in Gujarat to manufacture twisted polyester filament yarn and micro filament yarn with a capacity of 500 tpa. It installed facilities to produce 5 lac mtr of grey fabric at its plant at GIDC Ankleshwar (Bharuch district), Gujarat. The Company came out with a public issue of 23.70 lac equity shares at par, aggregating Rs 2.37 cr, in Mar.93. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 5.70-cr project for the manufacture of PFY and micro filament yarn. During 1998-99, the operation of the spinning project have stabilised to produce top quality blended yarn of international standards. The spinning division has further commissioned and installed 528 spindles in addittion to the existing 12312 spindles. Further 6 weaving machines were also commissioned and installed during the year.The Management installed and commissioned additional 2208 spindles by making an increase of 17% in production capacity, in the year 1999-2000. In 2017-18, the incomplete Ceramics Stock were reworked which yeilded major reduction in loss. The Company installed second hand transfer printing paper machinery, which started its operations in 2018. Then, it started new trading activity in ceramics in 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the Kush Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kush Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kush Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kush Industries Ltd is ₹15.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kush Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kush Industries Ltd is 0 and -2.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kush Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kush Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kush Industries Ltd is ₹5.86 and ₹17.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kush Industries Ltd?

Kush Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.53%, 3 Years at 41.25%, 1 Year at 28.04%, 6 Month at -15.94%, 3 Month at 8.60% and 1 Month at 14.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kush Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kush Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.11 %
Institutions - 2.78 %
Public - 40.11 %

