SectorTextiles
Open₹10.23
Prev. Close₹10.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.84
Day's High₹10.44
Day's Low₹10.02
52 Week's High₹17.05
52 Week's Low₹5.86
Book Value₹-4.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.69
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.85
14.85
14.85
14.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.12
-24.44
-24.3
-26.77
Net Worth
-7.27
-9.59
-9.45
-11.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.02
0.33
1.28
1.35
yoy growth (%)
-93.14
-74.14
-5.12
195.91
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.39
-0.06
-0.54
As % of sales
95.26
119.77
5.04
40.15
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.19
-0.61
-0.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.29
1.4
-0.23
-1.28
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.1
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.07
-0.62
0.67
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.14
-74.14
-5.12
195.91
Op profit growth
-59.42
96.72
-74.03
223.1
EBIT growth
-120.88
-711.99
-81.97
313.88
Net profit growth
-120.99
-706.43
-81.87
840.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Mansukh K Virani
Non Executive Director
Kiran M Virani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhoomi S Shah
Independent Director
Vivek Singhal
Non Executive Director
HIREN BIPINBHAI HIRPARA
Summary
Kush Industries Ltd (formerly known SNS Textiles Limited) was incorporated as a public limited company on 4 March, 1992 in Gujarat to manufacture twisted polyester filament yarn and micro filament yarn with a capacity of 500 tpa. It installed facilities to produce 5 lac mtr of grey fabric at its plant at GIDC Ankleshwar (Bharuch district), Gujarat. The Company came out with a public issue of 23.70 lac equity shares at par, aggregating Rs 2.37 cr, in Mar.93. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 5.70-cr project for the manufacture of PFY and micro filament yarn. During 1998-99, the operation of the spinning project have stabilised to produce top quality blended yarn of international standards. The spinning division has further commissioned and installed 528 spindles in addittion to the existing 12312 spindles. Further 6 weaving machines were also commissioned and installed during the year.The Management installed and commissioned additional 2208 spindles by making an increase of 17% in production capacity, in the year 1999-2000. In 2017-18, the incomplete Ceramics Stock were reworked which yeilded major reduction in loss. The Company installed second hand transfer printing paper machinery, which started its operations in 2018. Then, it started new trading activity in ceramics in 2023.
The Kush Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kush Industries Ltd is ₹15.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kush Industries Ltd is 0 and -2.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kush Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kush Industries Ltd is ₹5.86 and ₹17.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kush Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.53%, 3 Years at 41.25%, 1 Year at 28.04%, 6 Month at -15.94%, 3 Month at 8.60% and 1 Month at 14.56%.
