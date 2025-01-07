iifl-logo-icon 1
Kush Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.21
(4.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:39:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.02

0.33

1.28

1.35

yoy growth (%)

-93.14

-74.14

-5.12

195.91

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.39

-0.06

-0.54

As % of sales

95.26

119.77

5.04

40.15

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.19

-0.61

-0.93

As % of sales

282.78

57.38

47.78

68.94

Other costs

-0.2

-0.41

-0.94

-1.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

908.37

123.41

73.52

87.18

Operating profit

-0.27

-0.66

-0.33

-1.3

OPM

-1,186.41

-200.56

-26.35

-96.28

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.1

-0.07

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.07

2.17

0.21

0.1

Profit before tax

-0.29

1.4

-0.23

-1.28

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.29

1.4

-0.23

-1.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.29

1.4

-0.23

-1.28

yoy growth (%)

-120.99

-706.43

-81.87

840.8

NPM

-1,297.99

424.11

-18.07

-94.64

