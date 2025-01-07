Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.02
0.33
1.28
1.35
yoy growth (%)
-93.14
-74.14
-5.12
195.91
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.39
-0.06
-0.54
As % of sales
95.26
119.77
5.04
40.15
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.19
-0.61
-0.93
As % of sales
282.78
57.38
47.78
68.94
Other costs
-0.2
-0.41
-0.94
-1.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
908.37
123.41
73.52
87.18
Operating profit
-0.27
-0.66
-0.33
-1.3
OPM
-1,186.41
-200.56
-26.35
-96.28
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.1
-0.07
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.07
2.17
0.21
0.1
Profit before tax
-0.29
1.4
-0.23
-1.28
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.29
1.4
-0.23
-1.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.29
1.4
-0.23
-1.28
yoy growth (%)
-120.99
-706.43
-81.87
840.8
NPM
-1,297.99
424.11
-18.07
-94.64
